In-form Dundalk continue unbeaten run

Dundalk 3 Bohemians 0... Bohemians became the latest side to draw a blank as Dundalk continued their unbeaten start to the season with a third win in a row at Oriel Park last night.

Despite losing goalkeeper Gary Rogers to a calf injury inside nine minutes, Stephen Kenny’s side have yet to be breached by an opponent.

Keith Long’s side never really looked like ending that run as they played second fiddle to the Louth men for long stages.

Dundalk toyed with their opponents in the early stages and could have taken the lead on 22 minutes following a mix-up at the back. A poor back pass by Dan Casey put Shane Supple into trouble with the goalkeeper scuffing his clearance straight to Hoban, who couldn’t adjust his feet in time to keep his effort down.

The breakthrough arrived two minutes later. After a neat interchange of passes on the right involving himself, Jamie McGrath, and Gannon, Krisztián Adorján broke into the box only to be upended by Casey. Referee Graham Kelly pointed to the spot with Hoban dispatching his fifth goal of the season low to the bottom-left-hand corner as Supple dived the wrong way.

The Lilywhites doubled their advantage in the 31st minute. A superb slide rule pass from McGrath slipped Gannon in behind the Bohs defence to the right of goal and he showed superb composure to tuck his shot under Supple.

It was almost 3-0 six minutes later with what would have been one of the goals of the season. Karl Moore’s corner was cleared at the near post by Robbie Benson with Michael Duffy breaking from the edge of his own box past two Bohs defenders into the opposition penalty area, but Supple managed to save his effort at the second attempt.

The visitors were almost given a way back into the game within a minute of the restart when Keith Ward’s long-range effort looked to catch out Sava. It came off the crossbar before the keeper gathered at the second attempt.

Supple had to come to Bohs’ rescue on 58 minutes when he clawed a long-range attempt from Adorján around the post.

Gannon came close to his second on 66 minutes with a drilled shot from wide on the right that fizzed just past Supple’s near post.

Dinny Corcoran’s effort was blocked before almost being turned into his own goal by Chris Shields, but Dundalk’s clean sheet record was preserved by the alert Sava.

In the 92nd minute, Gannon’s cross found Duffy who created space for himself with a clever Cruyff turn before drilling to the net.

DUNDALK:

Rogers (Sava 9); Gannon, Cleary, Folan, Massey; Shields, Benson (Mountney 88); McGrath, Adorján (O’Donnell 77), Duffy; Hoban.

BOHEMIANS:

Supple; Leahy, Casey (Watts HT), Byrne; Kavanagh (Grant 76), Brennan, Buckley, Moore (Stokes 63), Morris; Ward, Corcoran.

Referee:

G Kelly (Cork).