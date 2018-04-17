Home»Sport»Soccer

In-form Derry make most of Kavanagh dismissal

Tuesday, April 17, 2018
By Arthur Duffy

Blustery conditions at the Brandywell threatened to spoil this game as a spectacle, but Derry’s determination stood them in good stead to record their sixth win on the spin.

Airtricity Premier Division

Derry City 3
Bohemians 1

However, the turning point centred on the dismissal of Bohemians midfielder Paddy Kavanagh.

His over-robust challenge on Derry’s Ronan Curtis in the 55th minute, with the game tied 1-1, boosted the confidence levels of the home side and they immediately took advantage.

Rory Patterson pounced on a rebound after goalkeeper Shane Supple parried Rory Hale’s fierce drive to find the net and Derry never looked back.

Derry had opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Aaron McEneff drove a low shot beyond the reach of Supple.

Dylan Watts equalised six minutes later when he was sent scampering clear by Kavanagh, the scorer producing a superb chip over the head of the advancing Ger Doherty.

With Patterson having netted three minutes after Kavanagh’s red card, the home side huffed and puffed but failed to put the game to bed, Bohs refusing to give up the ghost.

However, two minutes into injury time, man of the match Nicky Low got the killer third goal when he broke free to round Supple and send Derry into third spot, a timely boost before this weekend’s trip to Oriel Park, Dundalk.

DERRY CITY:

Doherty; Cole, Peers, Toal, Doyle; Ronan Hale, Low, Rory Hale, Curtis; McEneff, Patterson (Cofie, 80).

BOHEMIANS:

Supple; Buckley, Byrne, Casey, Leahy; Kavanagh, Gannon, Watts, Moore; Lunney (Lynons, 72), Corcoran (Stokes, 61).

Referee:

R. Rogers (Dublin).



