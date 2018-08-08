Home»Sport»Soccer

KIERAN SHANNON: In all seriousness, lads, who do ye think ye are?

Wednesday, August 08, 2018

In Kerry they can get very serious in telling you how they take their football very serious.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Kerry GAAEamonn Fitzmaurice Manager AbuseGAA Managers
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

‘Maybe Páidí wasn’t all wrong back then’

Finding new Kerry boss may take ‘months’

Kerry shortlist is just that — short

Kerry got what they deserved, Fitzmaurice didn’t


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Courtois gets Real Madrid move as Chelsea bring in Kovacic and close in on Kepa

Transfers centre – live

Not too much optimism for title tilt amongst Manchester United fans

Tommy Fleetwood hoping to put his Saturday troubles behind him to win a major

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 25
    • 27
    • 30
    • 31
    • 26

Full Lotto draw results »