I’ll do things my own way, says new Derby boss Lampard

Frank Lampard has worked under Claudio Ranieri, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink, and Manuel Pellegrini during a glittering playing career.

But the 39-year-old vowed he will not be a mini Mourinho or a Ranieri replica as he takes his first steps into management at Derby.

The 39-year-old former Chelsea midfielder was unveiled at Pride Park on a three-year contract yesterday.

“I’m my own person, I’m not a clone of any one manager I had. I’ll make my own judgements. I’ll be open,” he said.

“I’m a young manager, freshly retired. I know the needs of the dressing room and I’ll open up that relationship quickly. It’s a blank canvas. I’m a hard worker and I’ll bring that here.

“I’ve thought about it a lot and thought about it through my career as I’ve had the pleasure of so many great managers, tried to take everything on board and incorporate that.”

Lampard retired from playing in 2017 and had been working as a pundit, but always had a desire to return to the sharp end of the game.

“I was a player and I took stick for 20 years, it’s part of the territory. You can’t take away the love that we have for wanting to succeed,” he said.

I’ve had 18 months away, which has been great for me, but I still had the desire to manage, to work at the cut-throat end, which has been there since I can remember. I missed that.

Lampard won every major club honour during a decorated playing career, while he also earned 106 caps for England, scoring 29 goals.

Meanwhile, Lampard’s former club Chelsea have shelved plans for a new 60,000-seater stadium due to an “unfavourable investment climate”.

The Blues are looking to redevelop Stamford Bridge and were hopeful of taking up residency of their new stadium in 2021.

But now that proposal has been put on ice, with the club admitting they are unsure when they will ever resurrect the plan.

With a capacity of just over 41,000, Stamford Bridge is the eighth-largest Premier League stadium and is dwarfed in London by Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, the London Stadium — occupied by West Ham — and the new Tottenham ground to open later this year.