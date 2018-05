The opposing mindsets coming into this game served to set the ground rules. Munster’s quest for silverware for the first time since 2011 stood in stark contrast to Leinster who were fresh and, in all probability, still recovering from parading their latest European conquest a short distance down the road in Donnybrook, only six days earlier, writes Donal Lenihan.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here