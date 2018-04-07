Ian Poulter: I’m not to blame for being put on clock

Ian Poulter refused to blame being timed for slow play for a second round of 75 in the Masters.

But the 42-year-old made it clear he felt he was not to blame for being put on the clock by rules officials at Augusta National.

Poulter was playing alongside former Masters champion Trevor Immelman and American Patrick Cantlay, whose lengthy pre-shot routine recently came in for criticism during the Genesis Open.

“I think as a group we were slow, but I’m not going to say the reasons why we were slow,” said Poulter, who won the Houston Open last week to claim the last place in the field.

“I’m going to say ‘we’. Let me just generalise and say ‘we’. Just to keep that clean.

“I’m quite comfortable being on the clock every single shot. I’m not going to call foul. Unless you stand on the 12th and 11th and you get a big wind switch, that’s when obviously it’s going to get tricky.

“So I mentioned to the lads we need to get off this clock coming up 12. And we did. But quite quickly we fell back on the clock. So we rightly should have been back on it.

“It’s never going to affect my golf, so I’m fine. And I know I’m quick enough. That’s all I’m saying.”

Poulter carded five birdies, six bogeys, and a double bogey on the 11th to finish five over par and faced a long wait to see if that was good enough to make the cut.

Meanwhile, Sandy Lyle is likely to continue competing in the Masters after a highly creditable display on the 30th anniversary of his victory at Augusta National.

Lyle was seven over par for the first 12 holes of his second round in tricky conditions, but birdied the 13th, 15th, and 16th to post a 76 and halfway total of six over par.

The 60-year-old said: “I had a little tweak with the swing months ago and I was starting to hit the ball a lot better, so I was really hoping to do at least some 72s or 73s out there without too much trouble.

“The driver’s cost me a little bit today, I just got off line on a few drives and it’s hard work to recover.

“Especially when it’s the end of the second of two rounds of golf at 60 years old, it’s not that easy to stay fresh and hit the driver a long way up hills and all that kind of thing and keep it straight.

“But it was pretty good. It was promising. It gives me encouragement for next year to try to come back.”

With all players within 10 shots of the lead at halfway making the cut, Lyle faced a long wait to see if any of the later starters could post five under par or better