Hurling becoming more cynical, warns Slaughtneil’s Karl McKaigue

Slaughtneil’s Karl McKaigue has bemoaned the lack of a black card in hurling following Saturday’s All-Ireland club semi-final defeat to Na Piarsaigh.

The Limerick and Munster champions had two men dismissed on their way to seeing off Slaughtneil by seven points in Parnell Park, while Mike Casey brought Brendan Rogers to the ground for the Derry club’s first-half penalty.

McKaigue felt it would have been a black-card dismissal for the Na Piarsaigh full-back had it been a football game and highlighted another incident in the second half where he believed Rogers was unfairly treated.

“You know, probably, he (Rogers) was also pulled down in the first half. We got a penalty and scored it, but it was by no means a gimme that Cormac (O’Doherty) was going to score the penalty. That one in the second half was just as blatant as you like.

“If it had have been a football game they would have been screaming and shouting for it (a black card).

“You do feel a wee bit hard done by because if Brendan was by that man, he was going to bury it in the net, simple as, but you know, cynicism is always going to be in games. It probably is creeping into hurling a wee bit more than it has been before. Possibly, it is something for the hierarchy to look at.”

Meanwhile, Na Piarsaigh are likely to at least contest the red cards shown to Conor Boylan and Tommy Grimes in a bid to free them up to play in the All-Ireland final against Cuala next month. The club are set to seek a meeting with the Central Hearings Committee after both men were sent off in the first half of Saturday’s game. Cuala have no such suspension worries.

