Sport»Soccer

How the Irish fared: Wes Hoolahan pays tribute in ‘amazing’ Norwich farewell

Monday, April 30, 2018
Darren Norris

Emotional, fantastic, amazing. Those were some of the words Wes Hoolahan used as he reflected on his last game as a Norwich player.

Hoolahan brought down the curtain on his 10-year spell at Carrow Road by scoring a deflected equaliser and setting up the winner as Norwich beat Leeds 2-1 in Saturday’s Championship clash.

As he later reflected, endings don’t get much happier than that: “The send-off, with everyone coming up to me, was very emotional,” he said. “It was a fantastic day. Especially in the second half we were on it and we deserved to win 2-1.

Hoolahan conceded there was a touch of good fortune about his goal after his long-range shot took a big deflection, hit both posts before eventually crossing the line.

“There was a bit of luck involved but I was delighted to see it go in the back of the net. It took forever, and it hit the post and crawled across and I thought it was staying out but I think 27,000 fans roared it in! Then it was a good move to assist Josh (Murphy) and it was a great finish. Then to get the send-off at the end was amazing.”

Saluting Hoolahan, Canaries manager Daniel Farke said: “If I had to paint a picture of how Wes’s career for Norwich would finish that would have been it. He scored a goal, got an assist and put in an excellent performance.”

Alan Browne’s seventh Championship goal of the season ensured Preston will take their play-off battle to the final weekend of the season after a 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

To snatch the final play-off spot, Preston will have to beat Burton Albion at Deepdale next Sunday and hope Barnsley win at Derby. That looks a tall order but Browne’s intervention ensured the dream lives on.

In League One, Graham Carey kept Plymouth’s play-off hopes alive by scoring a last-gasp penalty to secure a 2-1 win over Rotherham. Richie Towell scored for the Millers.

In the Scottish Premiership, a last Conor Sammon penalty cancelled out a Joe Shaughnessy header as Partick Thistle drew 1-1 at St Johnstone.



