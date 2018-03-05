Home»Sport»Soccer

How the Irish fared: Patrick McEleney enjoys stroke of luck

Monday, March 05, 2018
Darren Norris

While Sean Maguire’s brace in Preston’s 3-1 Championship win at Bolton was the main Irish storyline from Saturday, Patrick McEleney will also have fond memories of a weekend where the weather wrecked havoc with the sports programme.

McEleney marked his Oldham debut by opening the scoring in their 2-0 League One victory over Scunthorpe before the it-again Eoin Doyle wrapped up the points.

In truth, McEleney didn’t know much about the breakthrough goal as a Jack Byrne effort cannoned off his back and wrong-footed the Scunthorpe goalkeeper. However, there was no such good fortunate about Doyle’s clinically taken strike four minutes later.

Asked whether he is claiming the opening goal, McEleney replied: “100%. Jack has just given it to me but more importantly it was a great result and we look upwards now.

“It was tough and it’s my first game in a while and we had to dig in so we are over the moon to win.”

In League Two, James Collins had an eventful day, scoring before being sent off as Luton drew 1-1 at Cambridge.


The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

