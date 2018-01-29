How the Irish fared: Pádraig Amond left with mixed emotions

This weekend’s FA Cup action brought little in the way of Irish-related news but the sole Irish man on target produced a goal that very nearly resulted in one of the competition’s biggest upset in years.

A superb first-half header from Pádraig Amond put Newport ahead against Tottenham but the League Two side were pegged back eight minutes from the end when Harry Kane rescued a replay for the Premier League giants.

Understandably, Amond was left with somewhat mixed emotions. He tweeted: “Gutted we didn’t hold out for the win but we would have took a replay in Wembley at the start of the day. What a moment this was!”

With the FA Cup taking centrestage, only four Championship games took place this weekend. There was, however, an Irish scorer in that quartet of fixtures as Matt Doherty headed the winner as runaway leaders Wolves stretched their advantage to 12 points courtesy of a 1-0 win Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich.

“I’m always disappointed when we lose but I can’t really argue with the result,” McCarthy said. “They are a very good side but I can’t argue with my lads or complain at them for the effort and application that they give.”

In League One, Ryan Sweeney and Rory Gaffney both scored as Bristol Rovers won 3-1 at Doncaster Rovers, Stephen McLaughlin netted in Southend’s 3-2 win over Scunthorpe, John-Joe O’Toole was on the mark as Northampton Town drew 1-1 at Blackburn while Paddy Madden struck in Fleetwood Town’s 2-1 defeat at Gillingham.

In League Two, James Collins got the only goal as leaders Luton won 1-0 at Grimsby Town while Jamie Devitt was the matchwinner in Carlisle’s 1-0 win over Forest Green. In the Scottish Premiership, Conor Sammon continued his fine recent form by scoring in Partick Thistle’s 3-1 win at St Johnstone.