How the Irish fared: Callum Robinson keeps Preston on track for playoffs

Whodunnit? That was the question that was being asked after Preston kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 Championship victory at QPR.

Preston’s equaliser was scored by Callum Robinson, the English-born striker who recently revealed he wants to play for Ireland (he qualifies through his Monaghan-born grandmother), and the 23-year-old went on to score the second half winner. Or did he?

What’s certain is Ireland international Alan Browne’s header was destined for the net.

What’s also certain is Robinson helped it on its way. What’s unclear is whether Browne’s header was over the line when Robinson intervened.

The goal was officially awarded to Robinson but Browne told reporters he was sure it belonged to him.

“The ball just came in and I did my best to get up and compete for it,” said Browne.

“I managed to get my head on it and Callum’s got a touch on it but I think it’s already gone in.

“It’s unfortunate for him but a goal’s a goal.

Browne added: “It’s a massive goal, especially with results elsewhere.

“Things went our way today so it was probably our most important goal to date.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, a penalty from Liam Kelly helped Reading to a 2-2 draw at home to Sunderland, in the process pushing a Black Cats side that included Aiden McGeady and Marc Wilson a step closer to the relegation trapdoor.

Sunderland are now six points adrift of safety with just three games remaining.

In League Two, a brace from substitute Barry Corr gave Cambridge United a 2-0 win at Stevenage, Pádraig Amond opened the scoring in Newport’s 2-1 win over Swindon while Jamie Devitt was on the mark in Carlisle’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe.