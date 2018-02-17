History bid inspiring Comer through spring slog

Today’s Sigerson Cup final should provide Damien Comer’s seventh start in 25 days but who’s counting? Three wins for NUI Galway in the competition and another three with the county in Allianz League Division 1 underlines what a fruitful start it’s been to 2018 for the Annaghdown forward.

With little in the way of training, he’s living the footballer’s dream right now, although 400 minutes of competitive football in such a short space ain’t a picnic either.

“It’s grand as long as the body is keeping up to it and so far it has. It’s a hectic enough schedule and it’s been about getting the balance in terms of recovery between games.

“It’s a mixture of ice baths and getting plenty of sleep and plenty of recovery. We’re lucky that we’re close to the Atlantic Ocean in Salthill so I can get into the sea after games. I haven’t trained a lot the last while. The management of Galway and NUIG have allowed us to recover and they’re not putting us under pressure in between games.

“It’s been a case of having a game midweek and another at the weekend for the last few weeks now and with that in mind you’ve got to be smart and listen to your body. If it’s tired you have to do more rest and recovery and try and ensure you’re fresh for what comes next.”

Comer feels sorry for his college mate Kieran Molloy, who, like their fellow county colleague and UCD player Liam Silke, will miss today’s final because of Corofin’s All-Ireland semi-final game against Moorefield.

“There are 365 days in the year and it’s very unfortunate that the two of them would come together on the same day. It’s down to planning. Slaughtneil are playing the following week and it’s unfortunate some adjustment couldn’t be made.

“It is what it is and UCD are going to be missing Liam as we will miss Kieran. It’s just unfortunate because neither player wants to miss out on either competition. I feel sorry for them rather than anybody else because they’re missing out on an All-Ireland final at the end of the day.”

Comer himself will likely miss out on Galway’s rescheduled Connacht League final against Roscommon but that is a small sacrifice when he’s part of something historic for NUIG in Santry today.

The college’s first final in 15 years is something to consider, he agrees, but only after this afternoon’s game.

“The fact that it’s been so busy you haven’t had much time to reflect; you’re focused on what’s coming around the corner, which is good in a sense. At that time, it was Michael Meehan, Dessie Dolan and Colm McFadden in the full-forward line so it just showed the quality they had but it’s a very good side we have this year too.

“We were unlucky to lose to (2017 Sigerson Cup champions) St Mary’s last year and a lot of that team are still around. We’ll have a massive task on our hands against a well-fancied UCD side but the lads have done well all year and hopefully we can put it up to them.”

Comer appreciates UCD have an ace on the sideline in former Galway defender John Divilly who will know plenty about NUIG and Comer himself. Detailing a man-marker to the in-form attacker can be expected.

“I know Divo. I almost ended up in UCD two years ago and I was talking to him. I’ve never worked with him but I’ve heard from a lot of people that he’s a very good trainer and he’ll have his homework done on us, no doubt.”

It was erroneously reported yesterday that Clare football manager Colm Collins received an eight-week sideline ban.

Collins’ suspension was actually four weeks, not eight.