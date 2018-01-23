Henrikh Mkhitaryan: It’s a dream come true

Henrikh Mkhitaryan last night described his move to Arsenal from Manchester United as a “dream come true”.

The 29-year-old has joined the Gunners on a three-and-a-half year deal in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez and can’t wait to begin life at the Emirates.

“It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal,” Mkhitaryan told the club’s website. “I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.

“I always loved the way that Arsenal played and the way that Arsene Wenger has managed the team. There have been a lot of young players, he’s managed them and they’ve done very well.

“Of course I was in love with the game of Thierry Henry. I loved the way he played - and maybe that was the reason to support Arsenal.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will prove a useful aaddition to the Arsenal cause.

“Henrikh is a very complete player,” wenger said. “He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances, and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.” Mkhitaryan had a mixed spell at Old Trafford after his arrival 18 months ago, enduring a slow start to life at the club before playing his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans last season.

The Armenia international scored in the Europa League final against Ajax, helping United back into the Champions League, and started the new campaign in terrific form but has struggled for form in recent months.

Mourinho praised Mkhitaryan for his contribution to the team, saying: “I would like to wish Henrikh all the success and happiness that I am sure he is going to get. He is a player that we will not forget, especially for his contribution to our Europa League victory.”

Mkhitaryan will be available to play in Arsenal’s Premier League game at Swansea on January 30 as he is cup-tied for the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Olivier Giroud as they continue negotiations with Arsenal over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports in Germany.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat remain in Germany in hope of securing a deal for Aubameyang. As it stands, no fee has been agreed between Arsenal and Dortmund but the Bundesliga side have expressed an interest in Giroud.

The French international, who has only started one Premier League game for Arsenal so far this season, has been told by France manager Didier Deschamps that he must play more games to guarantee a spot in his squad for the 2018 World Cup.