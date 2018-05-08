Henderson staying at Ramblers

Stephen Henderson will be in charge of Cobh Ramblers for tonight’s EA Sports Cup tie against Longford Town after last night withdrawing his intention to resign.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old had informed the committee of the First Division club of his plan to quit with immediate effect but a crisis meeting with the hierarchy ensured a dramatic 48 hours ended with some stability.

Henderson, in his second stint as boss of the Rams, looked to be on the brink of walking out after cutting a frustrated figure following Saturday’s league defeat to Longford Town. It was the third straight loss for the team — which finished second ìn last year’s First Division — and a sixth loss in total from their opening 10 matches.

Still, it wasn’t the disappointing form which sunk the team to eight in the division that put the Dubliner on the brink. He cited off-field problems, including the absence of basic staff requirements such as a kitman, as contributing factors in the slump.

“We are not going to use the amateur status as an excuse,” he contended. “I want to drive the club forward and what I mean is there has to be certain stuff in place off the pitch.

We haven’t even got a kitman; that sort of nonsense. I was hanging up gear last week. All this stuff is starting to take its toll on me and I will be talking to the committee in the next few days.

Confirming he was reversing his decision last night, Henderson said he was also assured that his players would not be affected by any financial problems.

Meanwhile EA Sports Cup holders Dundalk will host Bohemians this evening while Sligo Rovers are at home to Waterford at The Showgrounds.

All three games will kick off at 7.45pm.