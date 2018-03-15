Harry Kane targeting swift return

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is determined to make a swift return to action after it was confirmed he would be out of action until April with damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle.

The England forward suffered the problem during Sunday’s 4-1 win at Bournemouth, and a scan to establish a clearer picture of the full extent of his injury had been delayed because of swelling around the joint.

Tottenham announced details of the “preliminary assessments” in a short statement yesterday, which said the striker was “expected to return to first-team training next month”.

Kane, who has scored some 39 goals this season for club and country, will now miss Spurs’ FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday, as well as upcoming international duty with England.

The striker, though, posted a positive message on his official Twitter account as he targeted a swift return.

“Disappointing to be out until next month but injuries are part of the game. Will do everything I can to get back out there asap,” Kane wrote.

Kane was pictured with his foot in a brace and using crutches when out in Essex on Monday.

Both Tottenham and England will be wary of Kane’s previous history of ankle injuries, the forward having suffered ligament damage to the same joint twice last season.

Despite concerns over how long he may be out of consideration for — with the World Cup just three months away — his previous ankle problems were of differing severity and recovery times.

The first one kept the forward out for 10 games, from mid-September to early-November 2016. However, Kane was able to return within a month of the second injury, back playing on April 8 and soon among the goals again before going on to lead the England attack in their June internationals.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will hold a press conference at 12.30pm today to preview the cup clash with Swansea, and Kane’s ’s likely recovery schedule is expected to be raised.

Whatever the full prognosis, the forward will not be fit for England duty during next week’s international break, with the Three Lions set to face Holland and Italy in friendlies.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action following the international break with a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea on April 1.

Meanwhile Tottenham are livid after a “wholly unacceptable” question asking whether “a woman’s place is in the home” found its way into part of a survey sent to fans in the United States.

Posts on social media emerged from Tottenham supporters in America revealing they had received a club email on Tuesday with the subject heading: “Calling all US Spurs fans: tell us what you think”.

A screengrab of the email, complete with a club crest at the top, read: “We have an ongoing commitment to learn more about the specific requirements of our loyal fans and everyone who interacts with the club.

“Therefore, we’re seeking your help to increase our understanding of what you think about Spurs and football/sport in general.”

Spurs fans were then invited to complete a survey, which the Premier League club later confirmed had been compiled by a third party. It had the wording: “For each of the following statements please indicate how much you agree or disagree...”

One of the statements presented, said to have come towards the end of the survey, read: “A woman’s place is in the home”. Below were the options “Definitely agree”, “Tend to agree”, “Neither agree nor disagree”, “Tend to disagree” and “Definitely disagree”.

Several US-based Spurs supporters said they had received the same question while completing the survey.

In a club statement issued late on Tuesday evening, a spokesman for Tottenham confirmed the question had been swiftly removed once the “regrettable oversight” was discovered.

“We sincerely apologise to anyone offended by its initial inclusion.”