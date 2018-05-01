Harry Kane back on track for Tottenham

Tottenham 2 Watford 0

Harry Kane did his talking on the pitch as Tottenham reasserted themselves in the race for the Champions League.

Kane was mocked by the FA Cup’s official Twitter feed last week following Manchester United’s semi-final win, something boss Mauricio Pochettino called “embarrassing”, and he responded the only way he knows how by firing in his 27th league goal of the season.

Kane scored three minutes after the break, following Dele Alli’s first-half opener, to give on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate plenty to smile about and also strengthen his side’s top-four aspirations.

Fifth-placed Chelsea had whittled down a 10-point deficit to just two before kick-off but Spurs took that back to five with three games remaining and are in a good position to secure a third successive season of playing elite European football.

For Watford, the end of the season cannot come quickly enough as they are now winless in seven and still not mathematically safe, sitting six points clear of the drop zone.

Kane said: “I feel good. I’d like to have played better in the last few games, same of the team, but I feel good, feel sharp and could have scored more. Hopefully I can finish strong like I did last season going into a big summer.”

TOTTENHAM: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele (Wanyama 63), Eriksen, Alli (Lamela 82), Son (Sissoko 74), Kane.

WATFORD: Karnezis, Mariappa, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas, Capoue, Doucoure, Femenia (Deulofeu 64), Hughes (Carrillo 83), Richarlison, Gray (Deeney 64).

Referee: Michael Oliver.

* Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged a double as Chelsea swept aside Arsenal in the second leg of the FA Youth Cup final 4-0.

Already commanding a 3-1 lead from the first leg, a fine strike from Billy Gilmour and second-half efforts from Hudson-Odoi and Tino Anjorin secured Chelsea’s fifth straight FA Youth Cup crown.