Harry Byrne takes after best: Ronan O’Gara, Jonathan Sexton... and older brother Ross

Thousands of Irish kids could relate to Harry Byrne’s youthful admiration of Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O’Gara but Ireland’s U20s out-half had another role model to emulate much closer to home.

His brother Ross is four years older and over two years into his senior career with Leinster where he has banked over 40 appearances at ten despite the presence of luminaries such as Sexton and Joey Carbery.

Ross is yet to work his way into Joe Schmidt’s thoughts, however, so the sight of his younger sibling clambering up the career ladder against France last Friday couldn’t help but suggest the intriguing scenario of a familial battle for the same blue or green jersey in time to come.

“I don’t know, that’s miles away,” said Harry. “The focus is on the 20s at the moment.”

Byrne’s stock isn’t the only thing he has going for him. A key player with St Michael’s last year, he stands 6’ 2” after a growth spurt in fourth year and he speaks with, and of, a confidence that doesn’t stray near the bounds of arrogance.

Comparisons with Ross are to be expected but he is his own man.

“Similar in ways and obviously play differently in other ways,” he said ahead of the U20s Six Nations meeting with Italy in Donnybrook tomorrow. “I do copy some of my game from him but I’m obviously trying to have my own spin on it as well.

“He’s always been a very good place-kicker so that’s always something I’ve tried to get up to. He’s a good kicker out of hand and a good passer so I’ve tried to match those things and bring my own things too.”

Sexton and O’Gara have, inevitably, informed his development as well.

“I always used to watch O’Gara as I loved his kicking game. Loved his low spirals into the corner. His place-kicking was unbelievable as well but what I like is Johnny Sexton’s running game and something I really try and model is getting second touches on the ball.

“That’s where he’s so good at making passes and pushing through the line. He’s got so many tries out of it, almost made a career of scoring tries from second touches, so his running game is something that’s really good.”

Byrne’s rugby thus far has been restricted to underage, AIL, and provincial As. His opposite number in Stade Chaban-Delmas last Friday was Romain Ntamack, who has already played Top 14 with Toulouse and against the Maori All Blacks with the French Barbarians.

That discrepancy was typical of the experience banked by those on opposite sides of the match programme’s teamsheet and that’s before taking into account the fact that Jacques Brunel’s senior side had two tens with a combined age of just 40.

An expression of a cultural difference in approach, maybe?

“It is very interesting but when you look at France and that particular position as well, they’re not necessarily short on but they’re happy to progress people through.

“Obviously, there are very strong out-halves in the Irish system at the moment so it’s all about taking your time. 20s now and another year of it next year.”

Starting with Italy.

Head coach Noel McNamara has made four changes from the side that went down 34-24 to France. Flankers Sean Masterson and Matthew Agnew have been drafted in to join Jack O’Sullivan in the back row.

Hugh O’Sullivan is elevated from the bench to starting scrum-half while Angus Curtis follows the same route into the midfield where he will line out beside captain Tommy O’Brien.

U20 6 Nations: Ireland v Italy

Tomorrow: Donnybrook, 7.15pm

TV: Live on RTÉ2

IRELAND (U20S V ITALY):

M Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster); P Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), T O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster), A Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), J McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster); H Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster), H O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster); J Duggan (Naas/Leinster), R Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster), J Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster); C Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster), J Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster); S Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), M Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), J O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster).