Harper driving force for victory as Templeogue College claim Schools All-Ireland Cup

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Templeogue College edged St Malachy’s of Belfast in the Under 19A Boys final on the opening day of the Subway Schools All-Ireland Cup finals at the National Basketball Arena yesterday.

Templeogue College's Abdu Eraghubi celebrates with fans. Picture: Inpho/Oisin Keniry

In a final that lived up to all expectations, Templeogue’s Matthew Harper was crowned MVP as the Dubliners won 74-65. Harper had a huge supporting cast around him in the form of Iarla McKeon, Sam and Jack Walsh to name but a few.

CJ Fulton shone brightest for St Malachy’s.

Meanwhile, Colaiste Pobail Setanta secured the Under 19 C Girls title earlier today, with a 49-60 point win over Carrick- on-Shannon Community School.Katie Williamson powered Setanta home with a a whopping 30 points.

Sligo Grammar had too much firepower for St Munchin’s of Limerick in the Under 16C Boys final, winning 50-43. Sligo’s Divine Akude was MVP and chipped in with 26 points. St Munchin’s were led by the in-form Reece Barry and Josh Callanan, and despite a comeback in the fourth quarter, just couldn’t close the gap.

The final game of the day saw St Colmcille’s Community School Knocklyon crowned All-Ireland Under 16 C Girls champions with a determined and hard-fought win over Jesus & Mary Gortnor Abbey. Games continue today and tomorrow.


