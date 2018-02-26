Guardiola: We can compete for more trophies

Pep Guardiola has paid an emotional tribute to the hierarchy at Manchester City after lifting his first silverware with the club, thanking owner Sheikh Mansour for sticking by him in a trophy-less first season.

Guardiola’s side, champions-elect in this year’s Premier League and with one foot already in the last eight of the Champions League, beat Arsenal 3-0 to win the Carabao Cup and begin what most critics believe will be a new and expansive trophy collection. But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach was anxious not to take all the glory for himself after goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, and David Silva secured this victory.

“Big congratulations to all Manchester City, from Sheikh Mansour to the last fan,” he said. “I’m so happy to win my first trophy here but most of all I’m part of Manchester City — so this is a trophy for Manchester City, not for me.

“I can’t forget how they took care of me when it wasn’t so good in terms of results and titles last year. I will always remember how all the club supported me.”

Guardiola also paid tribute to his three goalscorers — all veterans of the club who won titles in the years before he arrived. “These three guys helped Man City to be what they are right now. It’s special they scored the goals.” Aguero scored the opener at Wembley to give his side a 1-0 half-time lead but it was City’s second-half display that gave Guardiola most pride.

He added: “The first half was not good — we felt the pressure to play a final after what happened last season. But we spoke about it at half-time, and in the second half we played really well. In that moment you saw who we are. When we play like we did in the second half we can compete for more trophies.”

The two teams will go head- -to-head again in the Premier League at the Emirates on Thursday and City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne believes there is more to come from the group. “We have had a good season already, and now we need to keep going. We have this one in the bag and now we have to maintain the same focus in the Premier League and the Champions League. The potential for this club is amazing, and the way we play is probably one of the best in the world,” he said.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said: “Everything went against us. We self- inflicted our punishment because we had an unbelievable chance at 0-0 then we gave them a goal. We were unlucky in the second half even though we didn’t start well. The second goal was offside. It’s a mystery how you can watch that on replay and not give offside under VAR. After that it was game over.”