Griffin appeal fixed for Friday

Jonathan Griffin’s appeal against his proposed dismissal as manager of the Kerry ladies football manager will take place on Friday, which was set to clash with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) in Dundalk.

However, the LGFA yesterday took the decision to postpone Congress until April 27 and 28 on foot of bad weather being forecasted.

In a bizarre step, the board had organised their monthly meeting for the same evening as the opening day of the organisation’s annual event, which members of the Kerry executive would have been be expected to attend.

Revealing that his appeal will also be heard that evening, Griffin posted on Twitter: “Funnily enough, they have also notified me that my appeal hearing against having my contract terminated will be heard on that night also. A night when the most Senior Members of the LGFA that we have within our County are away and have to attend Congress!”

Griffin was informed via email earlier this month that he would be removed as manager but he contested the decision and was able to take charge of the team in their recent Munster championship game against Tipperary.

The decision to stage the meeting this Friday has been viewed thinly by several clubs in the county who have raised concerns about administration in the county board. Last week, the chairman and secretary resigned after only lasting a month in their respective positions.

Days after their announcement, the LGFA said that they would be overseeing a club forum in Kerry after receiving correspondence from clubs. Their statement read: “While it was deemed that the situation did not warrant an official LGFA investigation, the management committee agreed that the matters raised can only be solved by internal dialogue within Kerry.

“To that end, they are arranging for a club forum to be convened in Kerry at the earliest possible opportunity. This forum will be overseen by the LGFA’s development team, where representatives from all clubs in Kerry will be invited to attend. It is hoped that this will lead to a swift and amicable resolution of all outstanding issues in Kerry LGFA.”