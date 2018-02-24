Gráinne Walsh and the new wave of women boxers

A top soccer prospect in her early days, Gráinne Walsh turned to boxing at 16 and never looked back.

As she gets set to defend her national title this weekend, Ronan Mullen caught up with Ireland’s 69kg champion to chat about choosing a road less travelled and where it might take her.

So central is Katie Taylor to the women’s boxing history book that it could likely double as her autobiography, the Bray native’s personal triumphs having gone some way to shaping the sport in which she achieved them.

Taylor’s impact has long since transcended these shores, her upcoming bid to become unified world champion testament to a universal appeal.

And yet, it is here where that influence remains most profoundly felt, her amateur success the rock upon which Irish female fighters have built their church.

Reigning 69kg titlist Gráinne Walsh can speak to the importance of Taylor’s sway more than most.

A one-time soccer prodigy, Walsh’s early athletic pursuits seemed certain to set an altogether different career path. Making the Shamrock Rovers senior team endorsed that star potential, the Offaly student winning Ireland caps while still in her teens.

“Soccer had been in my life from day one,” she reflects, “nothing else came close. There had been no history of boxing around my family at that point either. It was only when the Spartacus club opened up across the road that the idea even entered my head.

“I was 16 then and had no football commitments for the summer, so I was keen to keep my fitness up whatever way I could.

"When I heard Katie was coming down to cut the ribbon that was that; I thought, ‘the least I can do is show my face for a week or two so I can meet her’! That was six years ago, and I’ve never looked back.”

On-pitch ambition soon segued to the squared circle, plans for a college soccer scholarship in America relegated to the backburner.

No sooner had Walsh swapped boots for gloves than had her prospects assumed an equally upward curve.

If a statement display at 2016’s World Championship was a coming of age, last summer’s podium place at the EU Games saw her err evermore towards the finished product.

The reality that social sacrifice was central to her development should come as little surprise, prudence outside the ropes long since boxing’s chief arbiter of success inside them.

“It’s probably something true of all athletes, but it’s especially obvious in a disciplined sport like this.

“There are a lot of talented kids who fall off the wagon, those who are really good on the way up but once they hit ‘going out time’ are never heard from again.

“Obviously, everyone’s goals are different; but managing my social life has never been a big obstacle. I know my priorities.”

Ciara Sheedy, left, and Grainne Walsh during their bout at the 2018 IABA Elite Boxing Championships Semi-Finals at the National Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile

Still only 22, education remains very much among them, Walsh’s flair for languages having led her to pursue a degree in Italian and German at NUI Galway. That too will endure as a labour of love, but Walsh is keenly aware that only tunnel vision can take her where she wants to go.

“I have every intention of continuing my studies down the line but, for now, I owe it to myself to give my best to boxing while I can.

“Even since the Worlds in 2016, I feel I have come on a lot physically and I know what is required. I might still be young, but each day is precious for athletes; the window is always getting smaller.”

Those full-time efforts have cemented Walsh as an established force at welter, her redoubled training regime allowing her to build up diligently to Olympic weight.

From that perfect storm has come a reputation as one of the division’s hardest hitters, her heavy hands a notable calling card both at home and abroad.

“I’m proud of that reputation, even internationally I know other fighters now see ‘Gráinne Walsh’ in the draw and not just ‘the Irish girl’.

“My power is important, but technique is the priority. Landing big shots on the bag is all well and good but it’s only when you hit your opponent and see them crumble that you know you’re on track.

“In the past, big punchers can sometimes get carried away with their hype and be too reliant on it, maybe ignore their skills.

“I’ve had my eyes opened to that, losing my temper in a spar here or there and maybe swinging a bit wildly; fundamentals can go out the window in those cases. But I’ve learned how it can backfire, tournament experience taught me to keep my cool.”

It’s that same experience which stands her in good stead ahead of a third elite final this weekend, Walsh entering as defending champion after last year’s win over Gillian Duffy.

Ciara Ginty will be in the opposite corner this time around, the Mayo fighter further testament to the depth of Irish talent.

“You do have to credit Katie for that”, says Walsh. “Were it not for the example she set there wouldn’t be so many top contenders inspired to come through. For all the medals she won, it’s the platform she has given all of us which is probably her biggest legacy.

“The finals on Saturday will be proof, there’s no such thing as an easy bout in Irish boxing and we all know it.

“I’m ambitious though and I always back myself, it’s why I fell in love with this sport in the first place. With soccer, there were ten other people you could point at: ‘you didn’t mark her’, ‘that goal was your fault.’

“In boxing, the only person you can point at is yourself.”