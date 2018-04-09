Good start to a dream day for Bandon

Bandon 29 Newcastle West/Estuary 17: Bandon began a dream day for the club with a 29-17 victory over Newcastle West/Estuary in the Munster U16 Plate final at Thomond Park.

Both sides gave their all in a thrilling contest which produced seven tries, four for the West Cork side and three from their west Limerick rivals.

Winger Chrion Obialor raised a loud cheer from the Bandon supporters whenever the ball came the winger’s way and it was little wonder as he demonstrated great pace and delightful angles of running in touching down two of their tries.

Two other members of the three-quarter line, Jason Hayes and Alan Blair, crossed for Bandon tries and the accurate boot of out-half Andrew O’Leary helped to keep the Limerick boys at bay as he landed three conversions and a penalty.

Newcastle West/Estuary never gave up the fight and were rewarded for their efforts with tries from Jack Corkery, Christopher O’Leary following a rolling maul, and Sean McMahon, while Andrew Mortell landed a conversion.

BANDON:

D Galvin; J Hayes, A Blair, C Durkin, C Obialor; A O’Leary, N Burke; C O’Mahony, H Golden, J Applebe, D Hall, J O’Mahoney, A Guinevan, R McCarthy, D Collis.

Replacements:

C Egan, J Mahony, F Gibbons, K Barry, C Crowley, O O’Mahony.

NEWCASTLE WEST/ESTUARY:

J Kiely; C Lyons, S McMahon, J Corkery, E Murphy; A Mortell, R O’Connor; B O’Donovan, C Browne, D Walsh, E Ferron, C O’Riordan, M Cremin, D Lyons, C Power.

Replacements:

B Mortell, J Kirwan, P Walsh, J Corbett, A Heffernan, K O’Connell, J Duggan, O Flanagan.

Referee:

T O’Sullivan.