The Irishman staking millions on the failure of his star clients at the Masters

At this year’s US Masters an Irish sports trader will walk away with millions of dollars in payments — but only if none of his 14-star players wins the Green Jacket.

Ross Garvey has $10m (€8.8m) staked on the failure of a glittering array of clients, where their losses will be his gains, and where victory comes only through defeat.

Welcome to the mysterious and secretive world of Sports Risk.

Risk is the fastest growing financial service of its kind across golf’s leading tours, as more and more sponsors and commercial partners turn to an Irish risk-buyer to hedge liabilities they’d otherwise have to pay in bonuses to their players.

Airton Risk is the rising star across the USPGA, DP World, and Korn Ferry tours, where a growing suite of commercial partners are doing deals — not to win large sums of money — but to minimise the costly impacts of success.

The business, which is headed by Garvey, essentially buys up bonus payments and prize money at reduced rates — before the event — in anticipation that a player fails to reach a contracted goal.

If the player achieves the result required to force a payment, Airton Risk, as the owner of that liability must pay out the full bonus amount due from the sponsor.

Around golf’s four majors the firm deals in first prize money — around €2m of the overall €10m prize purse — while a significant chunk of its tour business goes on world ranking bonus payments, where incentives are paid for players hitting contracted end-of-season targets.

Just like with a traditional bookmaker, the odds of a certain player achieving a set goal are calculated, with a valuation put on the various permutations.

The firm — which is part of the Flutter Entertainment stable — is supported by a large team of 200 odds compilers and quants — from Melbourne to Dublin to New Jersey — who work out the numerical likelihood of a player succeeding or failing, and all with a valuation of those chances.

AN EXAMPLE OF RISK AT WORK

A way to explain how risk works comes on the back of a €1.33m tale of woe which Garvey suffered at the Hero World Challenge last December, when Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Collin Morikawa were some of 20 stars who teed up for the end of season, unofficial PGA Tour event.

The Tiger Woods-hosted tournament is the final competition of the year and is open to the world’s top-ranked players, and a small number of sponsors picks, for a relatively ‘modest’ prize-purse of €3m (the Masters is worth a total of €10m, with the winner taking home 18%).

The event at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas was the final piece of a season-long deal Garvey had done with a client, with whom the Dubliner had covered a €1.33m bonus payment, which the sponsor was contracted to pay if their player finished above an agreed ranking.

“We had analysed before the tournament that if just one of four of the world’s best golfers finished as winner, it would be enough to keep ‘our man’ below his bonus position, so we were in a relatively good place,” explained Garvey.

“And things were looking really good throughout the weekend, with three of the four players we needed to win the tournament taking over the lead at various stages and reinforcing our strong position.”

On the final day, it seemed Garvey couldn’t lose, with Collin Morikawa enjoying a seemingly unassailable five-shot lead, but then rising European superstar Viktor Hovland blitzed the field to win the €900,000 first prize — the permutations of the young Norwegian’s win meant his client achieved the ranking bonus.

“That’s the nature of the beast, you win some, and you lose some — we just need to make sure the winnings are far greater than the losses,” Garvey summarised.

“You can see why I spend almost every Sunday evening absolutely terrified as tour events enter into the closing stages.”

SO THIS IS GAMBLING ISN’T IT, JUST AT A CORPORATE LEVEL?

Not necessarily. While Garvey is a former sports book trader in the betting industry — contingency risk is a different animal, and here’s why: “The key differentiator between us and the traditional sportsbook gambling business is that clients aren’t entering into transactions to make a gain — they are looking to cover existing risk,” explains Garvey.

If you’re a sponsor and you could be looking at handing over a large amount of cash to your player, for a fraction of that money you enter into a contract with a risk firm, who will cover the bonus or prize money — if it comes off.

Or if the golfer doesn’t win big and Ross Garvey pockets the fee, then you’ve only lost a small chunk of payment, which you’ve already budgeted with certainty, and you move on.

SO WHAT’S AT STAKE FOR THE GOLF SEASON AHEAD?

Right now, golf stands at around €45m for Airton Risk in liabilities covered, with that figure set to rise as the Majors come into view and more deals are done with sponsors and agents.

Golf represents approximately half of the firm’s overall book, which also covers everything from tennis to rugby and soccer to basketball, and more besides.

Across all sports, the company is trending towards an increase in revenues of 20% (estimated) for 2022, which will be up on the 15% increase in business last year.

The big bucks are in US golf, where the major stars can have up to 15 headline and associate sponsors from the clubs they use, to the clothes they wear to the balls they strike.

Add in deals with sunglasses brands, golf resorts, car manufacturers, watchmakers and drinks companies and it all tallies to incredible income for the high rollers.

“Look, it’s not rocket science — you just have to turn on the PGA Tour any Sunday evening and you see the money that these sponsors are putting into the game — it’s just incredible,” adds Garvey.

“If you’re a top 10 player in the world, you’re going to have all these sponsors, all paying a fixed fee for a player to show off their brand, then you’re looking at millions and millions of dollars.

“In addition to those fixed fees, these guys are getting contingent bonuses based on their performance, as well as significant prize money. The upside for them is that they could be getting up to $1m per sponsor based on their performance — and that adds up to frightening numbers.”

SO WHAT’S THE DEAL AT AUGUSTA?

Georgia has been on the mind of risk-takers for some time with an eye-watering €9m already in play for Garvey for the first major of the year (in April), through associations with a string of top players and multiple sponsors — none of whom he will name.

“As things stand, for the Masters at Augusta we have 14 players’ bonuses covered,” he declares.

“These are a combination of multi-year deals that payout players based on their performance in Majors, Regular PGA Tour Events, DP World Tour, Ryder Cup performance, and their overall end of season rankings.”

Primarily though, the Masters, US Open, The Open, and USPGA Championship are all about the first prize purses and are covered by a ‘Majors-only’ package which by their very nature, have far greater bonuses when spread across all other tour events. At Augusta National Garvey is hoping for a better result than what happened in one of 2019’s majors when a win by a star name ended up costing the firm €4.4m.

“Yeah, 2019 wasn’t a great year, but happily we’ve had many more good ones than bad,” he recalls.

WHAT’S THE SECRET TO SUCCESS AT THE MASTERS?

Volume. The more players you have in the field the better.

“I want to cover as many golfers as possible — only one guy can win at Augusta, only one guy can win a single PGA Tour event, so if you are covering the (first prize) bonuses of lots of players, you will only have to pay out on one player,” he summarises.

With so many players in the field at Augusta, the worst that can happen is one wins the Masters and he pays on out on that single individual but will pocket the other 13 deals that haven’t come off.

A win by even one player is not ideal — and will represent a €2m impact — better still, none of them win and all that risk becomes 100% reward.

WHAT OTHER SPORTS ARE GOOD FOR RISK?

After golf, rugby will be the biggest earner for the company in the medium term, with next year’s Rugby World Cup set to bring in up to €25m worth of business.

Those deals are being worked out with a string of top teams competing at RWC2023 in France, who are acting now to minimise the liability of players’ bonuses, which international unions will pay on the back of varying degrees of success in France.

Football is another growth area across Europe’s top leagues with an increasing amount of business coming in from La Liga clubs, and with strong growth across football in Germany and Italy.

Most of the firm’s work in Ireland comes through some of the bigger rights holders (sports associations) and of course, horse racing, as you might expect from a former horse racing, NFL, and rugby trader, with deals ranging from sponsors payments, to yearling sales (based on future prize money earnings) to Cheltenham bonuses.