Shane Lowry's commitment caps a very good week for Irish Open

Shane Lowry’s commitment to making a 14th consecutive appearance at what is now the Horizon Irish Open this June will hardly have come as a shock but the Irish major winner’s ongoing endorsement of his national Open has underscored a very good week for the DP World Tour event.

It is not so long ago, 2014 in fact, that the tournament was without a title sponsor, lacking star power beyond this island’s own fine array of major champions and staring into a bleak future as Ireland battled to get its economy out of the red following the devastating collapse of the Celtic Tiger amidst a global downturn.

So this week’s long-term commitment by an American owned, Dublin headquartered global biotechnology company, to stage the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club in 2023, 2025 and 2027 as part of a six-year title sponsorship has to go down as a major feather in the cap for the DP World Tour and the government-backed Sport Ireland whose financial support, also through Failte Ireland, kept the tournament afloat through those tougher times.

Sport Ireland will commit €1 million to this year’s edition at Mount Juliet from June 30-July 3, just as it did last year, bringing its total spend on the Irish Open since 2016 to €3.5m in the five years of the last seven that the tournament was staged in the Republic. It also funds the grants allocated by Golf Ireland and since 2021 has an annual €350,000 investment into the Challenge Tour event on these shores, which will be staged at the K Club in 2022, 2024 and 2026 and the Legends Tour seniors event.

Incoming Sport Ireland CEO Dr Una May was also at the K Club on Monday and welcomed the Irish Challenge event’s staging at the K Club as significantly as its bigger brother on the European circuit.

“We’ve been proud sponsors of the Irish Open since 2016 so we’ve a long and established history of supporting golf in Ireland,” she said. “The potential to inspire and motivate and captivate everything from the grassroots right up to our young and upcoming professionals who are establishing themselves on the European Tour is really important for us.

"It gives us this catapult to our players to showcase themselves and its fantastic they have the opportunity to do so in such illustrious surroundings and showcase Ireland at the same time as showcasing their talent. It’s really inspiring and encouraging to participation at all levels and that’s important to us.”

The state’s investment may be relatively small beer compared to private sector largesse but it was rightly recognised as significant nonetheless this week by Guy Kinnings, DP World Tour’s Deputy CEO, Chief Commercial Officer and who as Ryder Cup Director will be responsible for delivering the centenary edition of the Europe versus USA team event at Adare Manor in 2027.

Kinnings on Monday praised the Irish Government’s commitment to golf in this country, not just in bringing the Ryder Cup back to Ireland but for its “continuous support of the Horizon Irish Open and Irish Challenge”.

“That’s already bearing serious fruit and our game in Ireland could not be in better shape as we build up to Adare Manor in five years’ time,” Kinnings said.

“There’s no doubt that golf is on a huge upward curve. It’s come out of the pandemic stronger than it went in with participation numbers up and interest growing and none more so than this great island of Ireland.

“This is just another incredibly positive step forward for the professional game here on the back of Horizon’s amazing long-term commitment as title sponsor.”

Horizon’s backing is of a tournament resurrected by its predecessor as title sponsor, Dubai Duty Free, whose involvement from 2015 took the prize fund from €2m to €7m and Rolex Series status before the Covid-19 pandemic turned the world upside down.

The final two years of DDF’s involvement were comparatively and understandably low key, with prize funds of €1.25m in 2020 behind closed doors at Galgorm Castle and €3m in front of limited crowds at Mount Juliet last July yet Horizon’s commitment will bring the pot back up to €6m with the prospect of incremental rises over the course of its stewardship.

Kinnings was not understating things when he described the company’s commitment as “ground-breaking”.

“This announcement only provides further proof that the Irish Open brand with which you’ve chosen to align yourselves through this ground-breaking six-year title sponsorship, shows what a thriving brand we have,” the DP World Tour executive said. “We have an extremely exciting journey ahead of us beginning this July at Mount Juliet.”