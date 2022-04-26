Séamus Power predicts 'special' era for Irish Open after Horizon deal

A long-term commitment from title sponsors Horizon has catapulted the Irish Open and the K Club back into the big time on Europe’s DP World Tour and now organisers are hopeful of attracting some serious PGA Tour talent to this summer’s event at Mount Juliet.

Global biotechnology company Horizon, already signed up to a six-year title sponsorship starting with the 2022 edition at Co. Kilkenny’s Mount Juliet this June 30, yesterday joined forces with the DP World Tour to underline the strength of its support by securing a return to Co. Kildare’s K Club in 2023, 2025 and 2027 as part of a deal that could mean a financial commitment worth US$50 million (€46.7m).

The K Club, Ryder Cup host in 2006, home to the European Open from 1995 to 2007 and scene of Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open victory in 2016, will also host the Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge event three times, in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Horizon’s involvement with the Irish Open has already reaped a 77 per cent increase in the prize fund from 2020 to $6m (€5.6m) for this year’s edition and there are likely to be further increases over the duration of their deal. The icing on the cake would be a world-class field and championship director Simon Alliss is hopeful this year’s star-studded renewal of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, scheduled for the two days, July 4-5, after the Horizon Irish Open’s final round may result in a significant field boost for Mount Juliet.

With so much uncertainty in the global game this year as a result of Saudi Arabia’s serious play for the world’s top talent in its €250m LIV series of tournaments, Alliss recognised the current reluctance of the PGA Tour’s elite to commit too far in advance to any event and likened the recruitment process to “trying to get the Prom Queen”.

“It’s like a dating event at the moment,” Alliss said. “It’s like trying to get the prom queen. We offer them as much as we can and try to make it as enticing as possible but these guys will do what they want to do when they’re working out their schedule.

“So much will depend on their plans running into the Open Championship (two weeks after the Horizon Irish Open). We are optimistic and we are trying our best but I would definitely not stick my neck out and say I anything definitive just yet.

“We are working on it and we are always hopeful but plans change. Let’s remember there is a lots of global golf news going on at the moment as well which could impact on what is going on so it’s not a question of asking what are you doing. There is more in the wind at the moment.

“So we are taking a very sensible approach at the moment and waiting to see how things pan out. The Scottish Open is going to be a very big deal as well so we are conscious of that and fitting around it. But this is an amazing six-year commitment from a commercial sponsor and from an amazing venue here at The K Club.

“Mount Juliet will springboard off all this. We will put a lot of effort into Mount Juliet and this is going to be the first year of the new Horizon Irish Open. It’s going to be amazing.”

The participation of McIlroy this summer is very much up in the air with Alliss adding the matter was "ongoing at the minute”.

“If Rory says he's coming along he'll be very welcome, we all remember what happened here (at The K Club) in 2016 so we'll wait and see. We haven't actually engaged with him apart from saying we'd like to discuss it with him, so that's it.”

One Irish star who will definitely tee it up at Mount Juliet is PGA Tour winner Seamus Power, who as the K Club’s touring professional Seamus Power, whose involvement for 2023, 2025 and 2027, he was happy to acknowledge yesterday.

“This is amazing,” Power said. “Looking back to when I was growing up, it was memorable going to the Irish Open. To have someone like Horizon for the next six years and a venue like the K Club is going to be very special for Irish golf and for Irish golfers.”

Indeed, yesterday’s announcement underlined a new, golden era for Irish golf post-Covid. The Ladies European Tour will return to Ireland for the first time in a decade when the Women’s Irish Open takes place at Dromoland Castle this September and general admission tickets for the 2022 Horizon Irish Open’s final round on Sunday, July 3, sold out in February, the earliest sell-out day in the history of the DP World Tour.



What’s more, the 2027 edition at the K Club will mark the tournament’s centenary in the same year that the centennial Ryder Cup takes place at Adare Manor.