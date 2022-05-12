McIlroy admits that freak 2015 Open injury stalled his Major momentum

Rory McIlroy has admitted that the ankle injury he suffered on the eve of the 2015 British Open played a critical part in stalling his Major Championship march.
The Irishman ruptured ligaments while playing soccer with friends in the days before he was due to defend his title at St. Andrews. With the Claret Jug returning to the hallowed home of golf this summer for the 150th edition of the Open, McIlroy looks back to that summer of 2015 as the last time he was a reigning Major champion, with eight years of some close things and lots of frustration since.
"I didn't win the Masters that year because Jordan (Spieth) played fantastically well, but I played well that week," McIlroy told a BBC Sport podcast series building up to the Open.
"I finished in the top 10 at the US Open and I'd won three times in 2015 but [the injury] halted that momentum of being on that run of majors.
"It didn't stop me having a great year beyond that. I came back as early as I could and played the PGA and played OK, and ended up winning (the European Tour's) Race to Dubai."
McIlroy told the BBC he would be "wrapping himself in cotton wool" ahead of the much-hyped homecoming for golf in late July, with a record 290,000 fans expected to attend. But he did admit that his 2015 misfortune had stripped a cloak of invincibility from him at the height of his early career dominance.
"Yeah. Brooks Koepka has talked about this," the 33-year-old added. "When he went on his run (winning four majors in three years), you don't have to do that much right to get yourself into the mix.
"There was certainly that feeling in 2014 and 2015, but the game has moved on."