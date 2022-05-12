McIlroy admits that freak 2015 Open injury stalled his Major momentum

Rory McIlroy has admitted that the ankle injury he suffered on the eve of the 2015 British Open played a critical part in stalling his Major Championship march.

The Irishman ruptured ligaments while playing soccer with friends in the days before he was due to defend his title at St. Andrews. With the Claret Jug returning to the hallowed home of golf this summer for the 150th edition of the Open, McIlroy looks back to that summer of 2015 as the last time he was a reigning Major champion, with eight years of some close things and lots of frustration since.