Lorna McClymont wins Flogas Irish Women’s Amateur Open championship

Scotland's Lorna McClymont is the 2022 Flogas Irish Women’s Amateur Open champion.

The international star finished nine under, four clear of Knock’s Katie Poots, with the Ireland Girls’ international claiming the Girls’ title at Co. Louth Golf Club.

McClymont started the final day with a double bogey on the first, but it would be the only blemish of an excellent round that saw her get six birdies, including birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to pull ahead of Poots.

Despite the poor start, McClymont said it helped ease the early round nerves.

“It took the pressure off me. I felt everything was fine, and it was all about making birdies for the rest of the round.

McClymont was the only player with three under par rounds over the three days at Baltray, with rounds of 73, 70 and 70.

“It's an amazing achievement. I'm delighted I was able to keep it up for the three rounds.”

Poots led the home charge on a windy day over the Baltray links, and was joint leader at the turn, but was unable to capitalise on the back nine, with nine straight pars.

“I played pretty solid just the putts weren’t dropping but sure I am happy enough and really happy with coming second too.

“Lorna played class and her putting at the end was class. I am delighted for her. I didn’t make as many birdies as I wanted to on the back nine but I finished well.”

It was a strong Irish showing with Marina Joyce Moreno finishing in third on -4, after a round of 72, that was the only bogey-free round of the week. Wales’ Gracie Mayo’s final round of 69 wasn’t bettered all week, and saw her finish in a tie for fourth place on -2 with Switzerland’s Yana Beeli and Sweden’s Ida Lindqvist.

McClymont is the first Scottish player to win the title since Hannah McCook was victorious in 2018.