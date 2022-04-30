John Rahm still in command at Mexico Open

Mexico World number two Jon Rahm is two shots ahead following the second round of the Mexico Open at the Vidanta Vallara.
The Spaniard birdied all four of the day's par fives to lead at 12-under 130.
"I feel like I might be a little bit more satisfied with today's score than yesterday," Rahm told PGA.
"Yesterday I felt like I was really under control and relatively speaking stress free. Today was a bit more of a grind, but still a really good round of golf."
He was trailed by American Alex Smalley at 10-under 132.
Four of Smalley's compatriots - Adam Long, Andrew Novak, Cameron Champ and Patrick Reed - followed on nine-under 133.
England's Aaron Rai shared the ninth spot with five others on eight-under 134.