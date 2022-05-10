Greg Norman claims extra $2billion given by Saudis to get super league running by 2024

Greg Norman says he has been given an extra $2billion (£1.6b) in funding from Saudi Arabia to build his series of 54-hole events into a full league by 2024.
Greg Norman claims extra $2billion given by Saudis to get super league running by 2024

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 20:06
Phil Casey

Greg Norman says he has been given an extra $2billion (£1.6b) in funding from Saudi Arabia to build his series of 54-hole events into a full league by 2024.

Norman claimed last week that the league was ready to launch in mid-February until Phil Mickelson's explosive comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia were published and led some players to back out.

LIV Golf, of which two-time Open champion Norman is the CEO, have instead set up eight 48-man events in 2022, each with a prize fund of $25million (£20.2m), with the first to be staged at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire from June 9-11.

The plan is to stage 10 events in 2023 and the full 14 from 2024, with Norman insisting he is looking "decades" into the future.

"We've just got approval to launch our schedule into 2023, 24 and 25," Norman told the BBC. "We're looking way beyond that too. We are looking at decades.

"We've got two billion dollars to back that up so we have additional funds in place. Twenty-two and 23 are our baiter years.

"Of course we have had to pivot because there have been some obstacles thrown in our way with a couple of the institutions - the PGA Tour and DP World Tour - but we have pivoted brilliantly.

"We have pivoted to the fact that we've done invitationals and these will be our start-ups."

Lee Westwood, Richard Bland and Mickelson are among the players known to have asked for releases from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to play at Centurion, with Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Ian Poulter also expected to take part.

"We have 19 of the top 100 players committed to Centurion," Norman said. "We have five of the top 50, a success rate that a lot of people didn't think we'd be able to achieve."

Norman said the opening event will be streamed live on YouTube, adding: "We have a lot of linear and OTT people wanting to come in with us. We are under NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) with nine of them."

More in this section

PGA Championship Golf Justin Thomas pays tribute to caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay after his US PGA victory
Some regrets but Seamus Power signs for a good week at Souther Hills Some regrets but Seamus Power signs for a good week at Souther Hills
Justin Thomas capitalises on Pereira calamity to win a second PGA Championship Justin Thomas capitalises on Pereira calamity to win a second PGA Championship
<p>Tommy Fleetwood finished in a tie for fifth at the US PGA Championship (Steven Paston/PA).</p>

Tommy Fleetwood confident he is ‘coming out the other side’ after dip in form

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up