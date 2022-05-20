Fanagan clings on to deny Bornemann by a shot at Seniors Amateur Open

Jody Fanagan is the 2022 Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion after the Milltown golfer defeated local hero and 2021 Irish Senior Men’s Close champion Karl Bornemann by a shot at Douglas.

Fanagan’s 75 saw him finish on +9 in Cork, with Bornemann’s 71 leaving him on +10.

The Dubliner started the day with a five-shot lead from Bornemann, but the procession quickly turned into a two-horse race on the back-nine of the final day.

With a six-shot lead going into the back-nine, Fanagan bogeyed 10, 11 and 12, to cut the lead to three, and that lead was cut to two with three to play.

Fanagan’s up and down from the back of the green for par on 18 proved enough, with Bornemann’s birdie cutting the lead to win, as the former Walker Cup star won his first stroke play title, after a stellar amateur career.

“It was a tough day”, Fanagan said after the win. “Leading by five going in was a lot of pressure. I’ve never been five ahead. In my life I’ve never won a stroke play competition. I’ve done well in matchplay but never like this.

“It was a mental battle today. Karl played brilliantly on the back nine, but I’m delighted to get over the line.” “It was always going to be a challenge”, Bornemann said after the round. “Jody is a class player. He’s been there and done that at the top level. I needed a quick start but was a bit flat. I started reeling him in, but Jody’s clutch putts helped.” “I’m delighted with my own game, that I could do what I did. On the day, it just wasn’t good enough.”