Fanagan clings on to deny Bornemann by a shot at Seniors Amateur Open

Final day leader dropped three shots in a row on back nine to open the door to local favourite in Douglas but par on last seals victory
Fanagan clings on to deny Bornemann by a shot at Seniors Amateur Open

Silver service: 2022 Irish Senior Men's Amateur Open champion Jody Fanagan. Pic: Fran Caffrey - Golffile

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 17:13
Staff

Jody Fanagan is the 2022 Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion after the Milltown golfer defeated local hero and 2021 Irish Senior Men’s Close champion Karl Bornemann by a shot at Douglas.

Fanagan’s 75 saw him finish on +9 in Cork, with Bornemann’s 71 leaving him on +10.

The Dubliner started the day with a five-shot lead from Bornemann, but the procession quickly turned into a two-horse race on the back-nine of the final day.

With a six-shot lead going into the back-nine, Fanagan bogeyed 10, 11 and 12, to cut the lead to three, and that lead was cut to two with three to play.

Fanagan’s up and down from the back of the green for par on 18 proved enough, with Bornemann’s birdie cutting the lead to win, as the former Walker Cup star won his first stroke play title, after a stellar amateur career.

“It was a tough day”, Fanagan said after the win. “Leading by five going in was a lot of pressure. I’ve never been five ahead. In my life I’ve never won a stroke play competition. I’ve done well in matchplay but never like this.

“It was a mental battle today. Karl played brilliantly on the back nine, but I’m delighted to get over the line.” “It was always going to be a challenge”, Bornemann said after the round. “Jody is a class player. He’s been there and done that at the top level. I needed a quick start but was a bit flat. I started reeling him in, but Jody’s clutch putts helped.” “I’m delighted with my own game, that I could do what I did. On the day, it just wasn’t good enough.”

More in this section

PGA Championship Golf Justin Thomas pays tribute to caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay after his US PGA victory
Some regrets but Seamus Power signs for a good week at Souther Hills Some regrets but Seamus Power signs for a good week at Souther Hills
Justin Thomas capitalises on Pereira calamity to win a second PGA Championship Justin Thomas capitalises on Pereira calamity to win a second PGA Championship
<p>Tommy Fleetwood finished in a tie for fifth at the US PGA Championship (Steven Paston/PA).</p>

Tommy Fleetwood confident he is ‘coming out the other side’ after dip in form

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up