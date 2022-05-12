Dundalk's Brendan Lawlor paving the way for new wave of Irish disability golfers

Dundalk native Brendan Lawlor has taken the golfing world by storm since turning pro three years ago.

Now, Lawlor is coming off a whirlwind year in 2021, where winning three disability events on the spin has helped him rise to the top of the disability golf world rankings.

The 25-year-old is also the only disability golfer to compete on the European Tour.

An impressive C.V for a man who is so early into his pro career, but it is something else that drives him to keep on winning - his influence on other golfers with disabilities across the country.

“It’s pretty crazy – last year in Ireland we had no disability golfers and this year we had a final trial with seven players – all below three-handicap, which is amazing,” Lawlor told CNN.

“They all say, ‘we started this because … we saw you playing The Belfry (on Lawlor’s European Tour debut), we see you doing this,” he added. “It’s a feel-good feeling in your stomach when people try something because you’re creating the path for them.

“I don’t really care about rankings – I just want to go out and win as many events as I can, and change as many people’s lives as I can.”

An inspiration for many, and with an outlook like that, expect to see Lawlor climb to even greater heights over the next three year of his career.