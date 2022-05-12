Dundalk's Brendan Lawlor paving the way for new wave of Irish disability golfers

The 25-year-old is the only disability golfer to compete on the European Tour. 
 Brendan Lawlor is the current world number one.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 12:21
Shane Donovan

Dundalk native Brendan Lawlor has taken the golfing world by storm since turning pro three years ago. 

Now, Lawlor is coming off a whirlwind year in 2021, where winning three disability events on the spin has helped him rise to the top of the disability golf world rankings.

An impressive C.V for a man who is so early into his pro career, but it is something else that drives him to keep on winning - his influence on other golfers with disabilities across the country.

“It’s pretty crazy – last year in Ireland we had no disability golfers and this year we had a final trial with seven players – all below three-handicap, which is amazing,” Lawlor told CNN.

“They all say, ‘we started this because … we saw you playing The Belfry (on Lawlor’s European Tour debut), we see you doing this,” he added. “It’s a feel-good feeling in your stomach when people try something because you’re creating the path for them.

“I don’t really care about rankings – I just want to go out and win as many events as I can, and change as many people’s lives as I can.”

An inspiration for many, and with an outlook like that, expect to see Lawlor climb to even greater heights over the next three year of his career.

IE Golf

 IElogo
