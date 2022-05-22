Bogey train derails Tiger Woods as he WD's ahead of final round at PGA Championship

Despite his struggles and obvious pain he’s playing through, Woods did not question whether his process of returning so soon on the most challenging courses and events in golf.
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Scott Michaux

TULSA, Oklahoma – SATURDAY is considered “moving day” in golf tournaments. For Tiger Woods, it’s been nothing but misery day, and at the end of this one, he decided to move out.

Qualifying for his second major weekend in as many starts since returning 14 months after his devastating car crash, Woods has had to endure unseasonably cold and difficult conditions on Saturdays that have taken a toll on his surgically repaired legs. When the third-round play concluded with him tied for last at 12-over par after shooting 79, Woods officially withdrew from the final round.

Overnight thunderstorms in Oklahoma soaked Southern Hills while temperatures dropped nearly 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Combined with winds blowing from the opposite direction, it’s all a terrible combination for Woods to deal with as he tries to rebuild his stamina and the strength in his lower legs. His obvious discomfort grew more apparent each day at both the Masters and the PGA.

On Saturday, Woods struggled from the start en route to a 79, which required him playing the last five holes in 1-under (he birdied 15) to break 80. He played the front nine in 41, lowlighted by triple bogey on the par-3 sixth. He missed 12 of 18 greens and looked exasperated and ready to pack it in when his tee shot on the 168-yard par-3 11th came up 20 yards short of the green.

Woods’ worst round in a major was a 10-over 81 in miserable weather conditions in the 2002 Open Championship at Muirfield.

“I just didn't play well. I didn't hit the ball very well, and got off to not the start I needed to get off to,” Woods said Saturday. “I thought I hit a good tee shot down 2 and ended up in the water, and just never really got any kind of momentum on my side.” From his triple on No. 6 to his bogey on 13, Woods played those eight holes in 9-over par.

“Well, I couldn't get off the bogey train there, or other train, too,” he said. “I just didn't do anything right. I didn't hit many good shots. Consequently, I ended up with a pretty high score.” 

Despite his struggles and obvious pain he’s playing through, Woods did not question whether his process of returning so soon on the most challenging courses and events in golf. He did, however, not commit to continuing to play on Sunday and ultimately withdrew hours later.

“Well, I'm sore,” he admitted. “I know that is for a fact: We'll do some work and see how it goes.”

