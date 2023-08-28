Viktor takes the spoils and secures position of game's elite 

To the victor go the spoils – or to the Viktor, in this case.

Viktor Hovland’s roaring finish to the brink of winning the FedEx Cup title and the US $18 million pot of gold that goes with it cements his stature as one of the game’s elite players. And his emergence as a global superstar lets Europe boast ownership of three of the four best players in the world heading to the Ryder Cup next month.

Hovland has been teasing next-level greatness with consistent success on the game’s major stages all season – T3 in the Players, T7 in the Masters, runner-up at the PGA, 19th at the U.S. Open and T13 at the Open. But he emerged as a man in full these last two weeks against the best in the U.S. He soared to BMW Championship victory in electrifying fashion and stormed to a six-shot lead through 54 holes at the Tour Championship to put himself on the threshold of back-to-back triumphs.

He’s certainly impressed Rory McIlroy, who witnessed Hovland’s finishing course-record 61 last week in Chicago and has been unable to keep pace this week in Atlanta.

“Look, he's had some great wins already this year. Had a great chance at the PGA Championship. Didn't quite get it done, but yeah, he's a world-class player and looking forward to him being on my team for the Ryder Cup in a few weeks' time,” McIlroy said.

“He just keeps his foot on the pedal. Just isn't scared. Just keeps going forward, keeps going at it.”

Still only 25 years old (he’ll reach 26 next month before the Ryder Cup), Hovland joins rather exclusive company as a non-American player to pile up three PGA Tour wins in the same season at age 25 or younger in at least the last 40 years. McIlroy did it twice (2012 and ’14) and Hideki Matsuyama once (2017). Both those men are major champions.

Hovland seems destined to be a major winner himself at the rate he’s going. As a bonus, he carries himself similarly to McIlroy with an impressive combination of flamboyance and likeability that is difficult to mesh.

It’s not like Hovland has surprised anyone with his success. He has a pedigree as a U.S. Amateur champion, reached world No. 1 status as an amateur and became the first player to capture low amateur honors in both the Masters and U.S. Open in the same year since Matt Kuchar in 1998. He won the Ben Hogan Award given to the best collegiate player in America – a harbinger of professional success.

He’s qualified for the Tour Championship four consecutive years since his rookie campaign. Yet for all the immediate successes he garnered upon turning professional and the flare for which he could conjure up magic on the course, the inconsistency of his short game seemed to be holding him back from being truly elite.

Hovland addressed that liability. A year ago he ranked 191st on tour in strokes gained around the green. He’s nearly halved that to 105th this year – not exactly Jose Maria Olazabal around the greens but something that combined with his other assets can be worked with.

That has been on full display these last two weeks as he pounced on every opportunity presented.

“I don't think I've ever played this well before, with this stretch just putting all the short game and stuff together,” Hovland said.

“I feel like I've hit the ball better than I have this week and even last week. But it's just about putting it all together and it seemed like the good weeks that I've had before I've always managed to short-side myself or chip a couple times and end up out of contention. … I feel like I've just become a little bit more complete, and I don't have to hit it my best to be in contention. I don't have to hit every shot pure. I can miss it slightly and get up-and-down and move on.”

Those words will be music to Luke Donald’s ears. The European captain always knew he could lean on McIlroy and Jon Rahm as he tries to defend 30 years of Ryder Cup dominance on home soil, but now he has a third ace in his arsenal to deploy at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy next month.

"My man!! Welcome to the party! 3 down, 9 to go," Donald posted on social media two weeks ago when Hovland secured his place on the European team alongside McIlroy and Rahm.

Hovland now possesses a self-belief in his game that armors him when he steps onto the course.

“Just more overall confidence, I think, more peace,” he said this week. “Obviously, it helps being able to chip the ball. Just my all-around game feels a little bit more complete. I think just amassing really good experiences over the last year, being in contention, failing in contention, being in contention and succeeding in contention. I think that's been really cool to just try to learn from any experience, whether it's not finishing well on a Sunday: what happened; what went wrong; what can I learn from it? I feel like I've used those opportunities to just get better the next time around.”