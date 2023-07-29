Tired Harrington takes share of second at Senior Open

Pádraig Harrington blamed mental tiredness for some poor chips but still carded a level par 71 to take a share of second place after the third round of The Senior Open.

Alex Čejka birdied the last to move into the lead on a day when Royal Porthcawl Golf Club truly showed its teeth.

The German carded four birdies and seven bogeys as he battled to a three over par 74 on day three, moving backwards to level par for the event with every other player in the black.

Harrington and Englishman Phillip Archer were two of seven players to shoot level par, the low round of the day, to move into a tie for second place alongside New Zealand’s Steven Alker and three-time Major winner Vijay Singh on one over par.

With winds gusting up to 31mph, no players were able to break par at The Senior Open for the first time since the first round of the 2005 edition, when Tom Watson went on to lift his second Senior Claret Jug.

The last time it occurred on the PGA TOUR or DP World Tour was the third round of the 2008 Open Championship when Harrington, currently one shot off the lead in South Wales, was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year for the second time.

Second round leader Alker struggled to a five over par round of 76 but still remains in the hunt for his second Senior Major title after recording an ace at the par three 15th hole, the 14th in Senior Open history.

American Jerry Kelly and Scotland’s Grieg Hutcheon share sixth place on two over par, while 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie, America’s Mario Tiziani and Australia’s Richard Green are a shot further back in a tie for eighth.

Germany’s Bernhard Langer remains in the hunt for a fifth Senior Open title – and third at Royal Porthcawl – as he sits in a tie for 11th on four over, alongside nine others including Welsh duo Bradley Dredge and Phil Price.

Harrington said: “I didn't feel like I had done much wrong to be three over. In one sense I felt okay about how I was playing and the other sense, I wasn't sure. You're never quite sure how the rest of the field is going to go. I'm four over par, the leader is four under, and you're kind of worried you're going to get eight, nine shots at the end of the day, which is too much.

“Obviously a big break on the last. Hit 3-wood, 9-iron to five feet. It was inches. I was going to hit the putt left lip, and I was standing over and it was blowing and blowing. I ended up hitting it -- tried to hit it left half, probably hit it straight and just got in the right side.

“You know, I've chipped poorly this week. That's my strength and I chipped poorly. I had two big long weeks. You know, I didn't finish as well as I would have wanted in Scotland, and then The Open, being a major, I was just working hard for two weeks. You know what, I put down a few down chips just to being mentally tired.”