Rory McIlroy arrives at Open Championship brimming with confidence

Rory McIlroy has arrived at this week’s 151st Open Championship brimming with confidence that he can break a nine-year major title drought at the scene of one of his greatest triumphs.

That the Irishman arrived at Royal Liverpool having produced a stunning victory at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday night will only enhance the feeling he can reclaim the Claret Jug at the site of his 2014 win, the year he won back-to-back majors, adding the PGA Championship title to his tally in his next start a fortnight later at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky.

Yet McIlroy will revert to the approach he took during US Open week last month and skip his scheduled pre-tournament media conference on Tuesday. The strategy did not deliver that long-awaited fifth major, his attempts at reeling in third-round leader Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club coming up frustratingly short as he failed to make up lost ground as the unheralded American stubbornly and impressively refused to buckle under the pressure to claim a one-shot win, consigning his more illustrious rival to second place.

"We have been advised that Rory McIlroy will no longer be taking part in a preview press conference," the R&A said in a statement on Monday afternoon, although McIlroy had by that stage talked to Sky Sports’ On The Range show, when he discussed his dramatic links win at the Renaissance Club, and the confidence his birdie-birdie finish in strong winds will give him on his return to Hoylake.

“Ball-striking wise, I think I led the field in stats from tee to green so that's something. You know, very happy, iron play, wedge play, controlling my flight. Really happy with how I played some shots in the wind yesterday, you know, stuff that we might need this week.

“So just being in control of my ball flight, my swing, that was something I was really pleased with last week.

"It does, absolutely (give extra confidence). And if I get myself into a similar position this week, I will certainly draw on what I did last week. But as of right now and getting prepared for this tournament, all that has to be put on the backburner and I just have to focus on getting ready to tee off on Thursday.

“It’s a complete reset, basically, sort of getting back to the feels I had at the start of last week. Once we got into the weekend in Scotland, it got windy, you know, swings thoughts, everything sort of went out the window, just trying to get the ball around.

“It’s a new week, almost try and forget about what happened 24 hours ago. It’s a new week, I've got a new goal, a new purpose and you go again.”

McIlroy, 34, also spoke about claiming his first win in Scotland and in so doing becoming the first golfer to win the Scottish, Irish and Open titles.

“Yeah, it’s quite a nice start, especially being from these parts. I think we’re all pretty proud of our national Opens and obviously Open Champion. I’ve been playing the Scottish Open since 2005 as a 16-year-old so it’s taken me 18 years to get it done but it was nice to finally get that win on Scottish soil.”

The Holywood star said he had celebrated with “a couple of glasses of wine, nothing too crazy” having flown south to Merseyside to reacquaint himself with Royal Liverpool.

“It feels like such a long time ago, you're trying to rekindle the memories but as I was driving from the airport last night and getting onto the Wirral… so pulling in here today, I haven't been here since 2014, so trying to get those memories back again and trying to re-familiarise myself with the range and the clubhouse, the first tee and kind of thing. It's nice to come back. Anywhere you've had success, it's always a nice feeling."