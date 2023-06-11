Alex Maguire doubles up in St Andrews

Alex Maguire continued his habit of winning big at the first time of asking as he secured the St Andrews Links Trophy with a precious win on the Old Course on Sunday.

The Laytown and Bettystown youngster finished on an astonishing -21 to win by five shots over Sweden’s Albert Hansson in St Andrews.

Maguire was tied for the lead with England golfer Charlie Crockett entering the final round but the 22-year-old blew him away with a scintillating 64, backing up his brilliant win in the East of Ireland just last week.

“It feels absolutely amazing to be able to call myself the St Andrews Links champion. What a place to win. You couldn’t pick a better place to have a victory than the Old Course. I’m absolutely delighted,” said Maguire.

“It was my first time playing the Old Course this week. And it’s a strange thing, I have a habit of winning in my first time playing events. I’ve done it the North, did it Connacht Stroke Play. I did well at British Am my first time playing it and then obviously this.

“Two titles in two weeks. I probably wouldn’t have wrote it but I just felt like the pressure I had last week made it a lot easier this week because there was no crowds out watching. I knew it was a big event but I didn’t really feel much pressure.

“I didn’t really feel nerves just because I was so exhausted after last week so I guess it kind of helped me. And obviously form sort of helps coming into an event on a links course that I really really enjoy, the Old Course.

“It’s been a great two weeks, my phone is blowing up now so it’s hard to manage that a bit.”

Maguire battled hard to reach a play-off at Baltray last week before he defeated local rival Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) and Sam Murphy (Portumna) in the East of Ireland, securing back-to-back crowns there.

And while Murphy was winning the Connacht Stroke Play by ten shots at home in Portumna, Maguire continued his fine form in Scotland against a stellar field.

Rafferty also performed admirably in St Andrews and he ended up in seventh on -12 after a final round 70 on the Old Course.

Thomas Higgins (Roscommon) finished 14th with Robert Moran (Castle) in 22nd while Sean Keeling (Roganstown) was 32nd, Paul Conroy (Enniscorthy), Mark Power (Kilkenny) and Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) finished down the field.

But it was Maguire who turned on the style on Sunday afternoon, after rounds of 70, 66 and 66 had him in pole position to win this title for the first time. Five birdies on his front nine put him out of reach and he closed things out with birdies on 10, 11 and 14 for another magnificent win.

It was a busy week for Maguire and he will turn his attentions to the British Amateur now with plenty of potential for more silverware on the horizon this year.

“I’m staying here now in England with my girlfriend, she is going to come over and we are going to have a little holiday in London for a few days and then back to Southport for the British Am which is next week and then after that we will see what happens,” said Maguire.

“It was a hectic week after the East replying to people and then getting the body right and getting the mind right to play this week. Then I had to do it all over again.”