Padraig Harrington on the hunt for another major following impressive third round in America

Padraig Harrington is on the hunt for another major after he produced an impressive finish on the third day of the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Alabama.
The Irishman birdied four of his last six holes to register a score 65 to move into third place on 14 under par and just two shots behind Robert Karlsson and defending champion Steve Stricker.
"All to play for tomorrow," the 51-year-old posted on his official Twitter account along with his score, which included an eagle, seven birdies and just two bogeys.
Elsewhere Cork native John Murphy has put himself in contention at the Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium after also shooting an impressive score of 65 in the third round on Saturday.
The Kinsale Golf club member is participating in the weekend's action for first time on the DP World Tour this season after a number of missed cuts.
Murphy currently lies in joint 17th on -8 overall, seven shots behind leader Simon Forsstrom of Sweden heading into the fourth and final round on Sunday.
Finally, on the PGA Tour, Seamus Power shot 69 in his third round to take a share of 33rd place on nine-under at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas, seven strokes behind Austin Ekroat, China's Zecheng Dou and Ryan Palmer at TPC Craig Ranch.