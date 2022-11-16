Murphy and Hurley secure DP World Tour cards after nervy final day of Q School 

With a superb round of six under par, Murphy saved his finest performance of the week for what turned out to be a fantastic finale for the Cork golfer. 
Murphy and Hurley secure DP World Tour cards after nervy final day of Q School 

PATH SECURED: John Murphy. Pic: Niall O'Shea

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 16:07
Shane Donovan

There were plenty of smiles Tarragona on Wednesday afternoon as John Murphy and Gary Hurley secured their DP World Tour Cards for next season. 

The Munster pair qualified for the 2023 season of the DP World Tour after finishing in the top 25 golfers after six rounds in the Spanish region.

Waterford native Hurley had been steady in his play all week, but the same could not be said for Murphy, who left himself a large hill to climb heading into the final day in Spain. 

But that he did. 

When it counted most, The Kinsale native put together a tremendous back nine to move up the leaderboard and into a tie for 23rd on 17-under, while Hurley finished tied 13th on 19-under par.

With a superb round of six under par, Murphy saved his finest performance of the week for what turned out to be a fantastic finale for the Cork golfer. 

More in this section

BMW PGA Championship - Day Four - Wentworth Golf Course Jon Rahm brands world ranking points ‘laughable’ at Dubai season finale
Qualifying School 2022 - Final Stage - Day Five Waterford's Gary Hurley on the brink of Q-School success
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 - Day Four - St Andrews Rory McIlroy makes jibe towards Greg Norman as he calls for LIV Golf CEO to quit
<p>EYEING IT UP: New Zealand's Ryan Fox is bidding to end the season as European number one. Pic: PA</p>

Ryan Fox has 'nothing to lose' in bid to overhaul Rory McIlroy

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.221 s