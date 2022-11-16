Murphy and Hurley secure DP World Tour cards after nervy final day of Q School 

There were plenty of smiles Tarragona on Wednesday afternoon as John Murphy and Gary Hurley secured their DP World Tour Cards for next season.
The Munster pair qualified for the 2023 season of the DP World Tour after finishing in the top 25 golfers after six rounds in the Spanish region.
Waterford native Hurley had been steady in his play all week, but the same could not be said for Murphy, who left himself a large hill to climb heading into the final day in Spain.
But that he did.
When it counted most, The Kinsale native put together a tremendous back nine to move up the leaderboard and into a tie for 23rd on 17-under, while Hurley finished tied 13th on 19-under par.
With a superb round of six under par, Murphy saved his finest performance of the week for what turned out to be a fantastic finale for the Cork golfer.