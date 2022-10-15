Rickie Fowler takes one-shot lead into final round of Zozo Championship

Fowler, competing on a sponsor's invite, fired a third-round 66
Sat, 15 Oct, 2022

Former world number four Rickie Fowler will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Narashino Country Club as he looks to secure a first win in three years.

Fowler, competing on a sponsor's invite, fired a third-round 66 to sit at 14 under, just ahead of fellow American Keegan Bradley.

It could have been even better for Fowler, but he dropped a shot on the par-four 15th before recovering for a birdie on the final hole, despite finding the bunker off the tee, to stay in front of the chasing pack.

Fowler, a three-time Major runner-up who last won a tournament at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, told reporters: "I believe I can do it, but I know it is going to be tough. I just have to keep doing what I've been doing the last few days.

"It is nice to start building momentum and confidence and getting the ball rolling in the right direction.

"I have definitely had some tough times the last few years. It was always just a fine line, a shot or two here or there."

Andrew Putnam is third, two off the lead, after he could only manage a 68 having shot a bogey-free 62 on Friday.

Norway's Viktor Hovland climbed into contention at 11 under following his 64, landing a 45-foot putt for eagle on the 18th.

