'My great days are not what they used to be': Tiger opens up about recovery from leg injury

Woods required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following the single-vehicle accident in February last year.
Tiger Woods tees off on second day of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 15:52

Tiger Woods has spoken about his recovery from a leg injury that threatened to end his career.

At one point he feared that his right leg could be amputated.

The 15-time major winner previously completed a remarkable recovery from back surgery to win the Masters in 2019.

Speaking from Adare Manor where he is competing in the JP McManus Pro-Am, Woods said battling back from the serious leg injury has been hard.

 

"I've had some very difficult days. Some days just moving off the couch was a hell of a task. That's just the way it is."

Tiger praised his surgeons and treatment staff for "repairing this leg and keeping it".

"I have my own two legs. I'm not going to take it for granted any more."

He added that he has great days and difficult days.

"My great days are not what they used to be, but they're great days in which I can spend with my kids."

Woods’ participation at the 36-hole event in Limerick will further raise hopes that he will be fit enough to compete in the Open at St Andrews later this month.

The 46-year-old continues to struggle with pain in his right leg following the car accident. He withdrew from the USPGA Championship after three rounds in May and did not participate in last month’s US Open, but he has signalled his intent to tee it up in Scotland for the final major of the year.

