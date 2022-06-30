Greater expectations and demands on Lowry, but he's ready to seize chance this weekend

Nowlan Park is no more than a 20-minute spin from the scene of this year’s Horizon Irish Open but Shane Lowry is hoping to be otherwise engaged by the time his beloved Offaly get around to facing Tipperary in Sunday’s All-Ireland minor hurling final.

Throw-in back in the Marble City is at 1.30pm. All going well, Clara’s world number 24 will only be a handful of holes into his fourth round and chasing down a national title to add to the first he so memorably claimed as an amateur in Baltray 13 years ago.

He knows all eyes on a sold-out week are squared on him and he is ready for it.

There is no Rory McIlroy here. Only five of the world’s top 50 are listed and it is hardly being churlish to state that Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters or defending champion Lucas Herbert are not players of the calibre to sprinkle this corner of Kilkenny with stardust.

That leaves the weight, as ever, resting inordinately on the home contingent and the tip of that spear is sharpened nicely with Padraig Harrington coming off the back of his US Senior Open win and Seamus Power freestyling up the world ladder.

Lowry, though, looks best poised to go deep into that Sunday evening.

Unlucky to miss the cut at the US Open, when sitting on four-over after round two and the greens were subsequently watered down, he has a hat-trick of top-three finishes this season, at the Honda Classic, Masters and RBC Heritage, to his name.

Favouritism doesn’t usually sit well with the Irish but Lowry is leaning in to it.

“When things have been going well, and I've been playing quite good, there's no point shying away: one of the highest ranked players in the field, one of the top Irish players, one of the players that people really want to do well. There's expectation there.”

Expectation and extra demands.

The 72 holes is only the start of it at your home open but Lowry remembers well his experiences as a kid at this event, and at the WGC held here in the early noughties, and acknowledges the need to make similar memories for the next generation.

If that means endless autographs then so be it.

The course itself will, according to Power, play longish with a lot of drivers that will need to avoid a thick rough that is separated in some places by no more than 20-25 yards of manicured grass. All of it, long and short, softened by the expected rain.

But this wouldn’t be the Irish Open if there wasn’t debate of some stripe on where it’s at and where it might be going. That’s no different this week with DP World Tour director Keith Pelley confirming that it is not to be a co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour.

That, and its perch two weeks prior to the Open itself, will continue to mitigate against the very best pencilling it into their calendars. Lowry, while insisting that an event with a prize pot almost doubled up to EUR6m this year is in good hands, feels a move is required.

“Look, there's no doubt about it, we don't have the best field here this week. We have a few of the top players in the world, myself and Seamus, and we have Paddy coming back from winning the US Open, which is great, but we would like to have a stronger field here, there's no doubt about that.

“Personally, I do feel like the date could be looked at. We talk about this every year, and I've talked about it with the Tour every year, and we'd love to have the date where we can guarantee Rory coming back and playing here every year, what works for his schedule.

“Because at the end of the day, we do need to acknowledge what he's done for the tournament and what he needs to do to get ready to play his majors because that's what it's all about for him at the moment.” McIlroy, who won by three strokes at the K Club in 2016, is the last Irishman to claim this title but the likes of Pieters, Hatton, Herbert and others all have their reasons to believe that they can deny Lowry and Power the chance of another home win.

As for Harrington, he is rated an outside chance at best. The three-time major champion has said himself that he is all but running on empty this week on the back of his Senior success in Pennsylvania last weekend.

Lowry missed his countryman’s first win of any description since the Portugal Masters six years ago after falling asleep at home while the leaders were coming down the stretch but he feels that success can fill the 50-year old’s sails.

If not this week then maybe at 150th Open next month.

“Well, look, does he think he can compete this week and does he think he can compete at St Andrews? Absolutely. That will just give him confidence. If he goes and plays in the seniors and starts winning a few tournaments, he will come back to the majors that he's in with confidence.

“And, yeah, we'll see how that goes. But winning tournaments, I don't care at what level, it will give you confidence going forward.”