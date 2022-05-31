Watch: Alligator snatches ball from unsuspecting golfer in Florida

Not something you see every day, not to mind on a golf course!
Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 15:08
Shane Donovan

An unsuspecting golfer had his ball stolen by a rogue alligator in Florida yesterday. 

Speaking to NBC Miami, Mike Harb said he was golfing at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach on Sunday, when one of the people in his group landed the ball on the green.

As the group walked down to the green, they noticed an alligator had taken a fancy to the ball, popping it into his mouth before casually walking away as though nothing happened.

You can watch the footage below:

One member of the group can be heard joking in the video: "Chase him closer to the hole that way, have him just drop it in the hole."

All's well that ends well, but we're not sure we would have been as calm if we were in the golfer's shoes.

