Shane Lowry: 'I wasn’t that far away this week'

Shane Lowry doesn’t play majors to collect top-25 finishes, but he’s not kicking himself after his 1-under 69 finish left him right in that range at 2-over 282 in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

“The only thing I can say is I think I was not far away,” Lowry said after a final round that included one birdie and 17 pars on Sunday.

“Even though I’m not going to finish up near the leaders, I think I wasn’t that far away this week and as long as I feel like that, I’m happy. I feel like I’m two or three shots away from having a good week. But I’m disappointed because I feel like I could’ve done better this week.”

Getting the bad half of the weather draw did Lowry no favors as he shot rounds of 70-72-71 the first three days to leave him too far back to make any kind of meaningful noise.

“Yes, I was on the wrong side of the draw but all and all I go away from this and I think there’s a lot of positives to take from this. All parts of my game were pretty good this week.

"It’s one of those weeks I would have liked to go out there 2 or 3 shots better today and felt like I was in the mix. It didn’t really feel like that. I managed to shoot 1-under today which was nice. A few ranking points out of that.”

Lowry will take a few days off before preparing for a three-week run of events including the Momorial, Canadian Open and the U.S. Open at Brookline.

“I have a nice run of events coming up before I head home to Ireland (for the Irish Open and JP McManus Pro-Am)", he said. “I love Muirfield Village I have shot some good scores there in the past so I’m looking forward to going there.

“I have not played the course in Canada and obviously the U.S. Open is going to be the U.S. Open. Obviously, I want to go and play while at Memorial but in the back of my mind I’ll be thinking about Brookline and trying to keep this run of good golf going.”

Lowry hoped to finish in red figures overall, but he spent most of Sunday holing the putts he needed for pars instead of for birdies. But he did walk away with a clean sheet. “I was eager not to bogey the last. I was conscious of that and to be honest I thought if I could roll that in I would have finished somewhere inside the top 20,” he said.

“You still need to knock out performances like this and you still need to learn. The thing for me is I felt like the last couple of months I’ve been up there every week and today felt a little flat of times. I felt like I was struggling to get it going.

"You could see I wasn’t far away and if I made three in birdies in a row you have a chance of really nice week.”