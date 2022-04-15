Peter O'Keeffe hoping to spoil Hugh Foley's West of Ireland defence

Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe is keeping his fingers crossed he can tee it up after back trouble disrupted his preparations for the Connolly’s Audi-sponsored 99th edition of the West of Ireland Amateur Open at County Sligo.

The reigning Irish Close and Irish Amateur Open champion is keen to add the “West" to his list of titles and while he’s enjoyed little success at Rosses Point, he’s optimistic.

“It was able to knock some of the rust off the game in the European Nations Championship in Sotogrande but I’ve had a little niggle for the past few days so I came up here early just to prepare,” said O’Keeffe, who missed the cut in the 2019 Irish Amateur Open at Co Sligo and went out in the second round in his last appearance in the West in 2018.

There’s a new format for this year’s West with the traditional 36-hole qualifier and 64-strong matchplay draw replaced by 54 holes of strokeplay over the next three days with the top 16 going through to the knockout, matchplay stages on Monday and Tuesday.

“Fingers crossed we will be okay and I can get into a rhythm over the three strokeplay rounds and then give it a go in the matchplay. I want to try and win as many of the amateur ‘majors’ as I can and the West is one everyone wants to win.”

Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley is the defending champion after winning a 72-hole strokeplay “West” last September when the event returned after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Bar the US-based players, the Irish squad has made the trip with the biggest challenge to Foley’s reign likely to come from Co Sligo’s TJ Ford, O’Keeffe, Castle’s Robert Moran or Galway’s Liam Nolan, to name just four of his international team mates.

“I’ve loved Rosses Point since I first went for the qualifier in 2015,” said 24-year old Foley, now a full-time amateur playing off plus six and a man with ambitions to win more amateur majors over the next 18 months before looking at the professional game.

“I’ve missed the cut there twice and really struggled with my game there but those weeks showed me what I needed to fix.

“I’ve always loved the atmosphere of the place and the great support the members give the event by following the golf. Even when I’ve missed the cut, I’ve stuck around and caddied. it’s a really nice first event of the year and it’s always been a nice place for me.” Foley’s two big Irish titles have come in strokeplay as the 2020 Irish Close was also a card and pencil affair due to the pandemic.

“I think I’m a good match player,” said the Dubliner, who only lost to eventual champion John Gough on the 20th in the quarter-finals of the recent Spanish Amateur Championship at Sherry Golf in Cadíz.

“I haven’t proved it yet in Ireland but it would definitely be nice to get into the matchplay and give it a go. It’s a wonderful format.”