Rory McIlroy 13 shots back as Niemann and Young streak clear at Riviera

The Holywood star was distinctly lacking in showbiz sparkle just a stone’s throw from Sunset Boulevard as some distinctly underwhelming iron play left him a forbidding 13 strokes behind leader Joaquim Niemann
Rory McIlroy 13 shots back as Niemann and Young streak clear at Riviera

Rory McIlroy in action at the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Picture: AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 22:09
Brian Keogh

Rory McIlroy might have been happy in years gone by to follow a 69 with a 70 in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

But the Holywood star was distinctly lacking in showbiz sparkle just a stone’s throw from Sunset Boulevard as some distinctly underwhelming iron play left him a forbidding 13 strokes behind leader Joaquim Niemann.

In fairness to McIlroy, nobody has scored for the first two days like the 24-year old Chilean, who fired back-to-back rounds of 63 to lead by two strokes on 16-under.

Nobody that is except for rookie Cameron Young, another 24-year-old, who followed a 66 with a nine-under 62 to keep Niemann in his sights.

McIlroy finished his day outside the top 25 on three-under-par and he has a lot of LA traffic to negotiate to get back into the mix, while Seamus Power was one of the later starters from one-under.

The world No 5 birdied the two par-fives going out but never hit the ball close enough to make easy birdies, then dropped a shot at the fifth with a wedge in hand after a perfectly placed three-wood.

A bogey there, followed by four closing pars, left him peering up at Niemann, who started eagle-birdie and picked up another six birdies with his only mistake was a bogey at the diabolical, 306-yard 10th.

“I got off to a dream start,” said Niemann, who won his lone title at The Greenbrier in 2020. “I was hitting it great, but I made a few more putts today than yesterday and from a pretty good distance.”

There were good scores to be had with two-time Riviera winner Adam Scott carding a 65 to move up to third on nine-under, seven behind the leader, as McIlroy’s playing partner Viktor Hovland shot 64 to join 67-shooter Russell Knox in a tie for fourth, nine adrift on seven-under.

More in this section

Seamus Power Séamus Power frustrated after ‘so-so’ start at Genesis Invitational
The Masters - Final Round The Masters: Augusta to play record length after No's 11 and 15 both extended
The Open 2021 - Day Two - The Royal St George's Golf Club Rory McIlroy believes rival tour is ‘not so super league’ for younger players
#Rory McIlroy
<p>Tom McKibbin</p>

Tom McKibbin three clear in Cape Town after record-equalling 62

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up