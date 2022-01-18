Séamus Power: ‘Purses on the PGA Tour are mind-blowing. But when I’m playing, I’m not thinking about that stuff’

Brian Keogh

Séamus Power remains the only golf scholar Fred Warren saw graduate with a degree in accounting -- magna cum laude -- in more than 30 years at East Tennessee State University.

The wily old coach had an eye for Irish talent bringing players like Keith Nolan, Eamonn Brady, Cian McNamara, and Gareth Shaw to East Tennessee State over the years.

He even got Rory McIlroy to sign a letter of intent to play for the Buccaneers, but the Holywood star's decision to play full-time amateur golf and then turn professional proved a godsend to a kid from Tooraneena in West Waterford who this week became just the 10th Irishman to break into the world's top 50.

Power's tie for third behind Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the early hours of Monday morning saw him leap from 63rd to 49th in the world, just behind his old Irish teammate Lowry (48th) and arguably the third member of Ireland's new big three alongside world No. 8 McIlroy.

That's he's looking to find out what he has to do to join the European Tour and become eligible for Ryder Cup selection in Rome next year says everything about Power's newfound status in the game.

He must remain in the top 50 until March 28 before he can plan his first trip down Magnolia Lane for the Masters. But he's more concerned about correcting the poor iron play that left him four shots outside the Sony Open play-off between Matsuyama and Russell Henley than he is about making plans for the first week in April.

After all, critical self-analysis helped this most cerebral of players escape the tyranny of the mini-tours such as the eGolf Tour and move up through the levels to the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) and eventually to the PGA TOUR.

Establishing himself has taken over a decade, but while making that top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings was an annual odyssey for Power — one he didn't consistently achieve — he made so many FedEx Cup points in Hawaii, he's now guaranteed a spot in the first play-off event in August.

Tied 15th in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, he made $575,000 (€504,000) for his two-week trip and took his earnings for his first eight starts in the 2021-22 season to a cool $1,231,442 (€1,079,420).

His career earnings on the PGA TOUR now surpass $5.34m, but while he's thrilled he'll now have a chance to play all four majors and every World Golf Championship, world ranking permitting, Power knows he cannot afford to stop working on his game.

"It's tough, but the biggest thing is to keep improving and to do that you to self-evaluate your game, and that's always a tough thing," Power said during a layover in Phoenix en route from Honolulu to Palm Springs for The American Express at La Quinta on Thursday.

"It's a tough balance because you need to have a lot of confidence in your game, but you also have to be self-aware enough to point out the weaknesses that need to be improved and then work on them."

He has mixed feelings about Sunday — delight at the second-best finish in 116 PGA TOUR events but also disappointment that bar holing two outrageous putts on the first two greens, he never hit the ball close enough.

The title battle ended when Matsuyama hit an outrageous, 277-yard three-wood to two and a half feet at the first play-off hole to set up a winning eagle, having shot a seven-under 63 to 65s for Henley and Power.

"I was disappointed I didn't play my best because I wasn't in a spot to have a run after those fellas," Power said. "But it's my second best week on tour, so I can't really complain too much. I lost three or four iron shots weak and right. I got away with a couple of them and was able to get up and down a couple of times, but I was a little bit disappointed with that. It was pretty good off the tee, which was encouraging, so it's about tidying up those irons, getting the flight under control a little bit. I know it's close because I had it there on Saturday, so it's just a matter of getting it dialled in a little bit tomorrow and we'll get going again this week."

Having won the Barbasol Championship last year to secure a two-year exemption, Power has quickly soared up the world rankings as a result of remarkable consistency.

It stems from the confidence he got in his short putting and wedge play thanks to Dr Bob Rotella and his ownership of his swing — the result of opting not to use a top coach but to use the GC Quad launch monitor to simplify his game to the lowest common denominator: the ball's flight.

Staying in the top 50 is a tough as getting there, and Power is just focused on his big goal for the season — winning a big event — rather than worrying about his world ranking and the qualification cut off for the Majors.

He's already in May's PGA Championship (top 100 in the world), but he hasn't looked at the US at Brookline (top 60) or the Open (top 50) but simply knows good golf is all that's required given his new elite, schedule.

"When you are 49th, it's definitely very precarious, so a win takes care of everything," he said. "Playing Augusta is something that every golfer dreams about from the time they start playing golf, and it's always going to be in the back of your mind somewhere, but no, I have a lot of work to do yet, so hopefully I'm in a position where I'm not even close to missing out on it when the cut off comes at the end of March. I've put myself in a good spot to get into the WGC Dell Matchplay now (top 64). That would be another opportunity to pick up some points, so we'll see what we can do."

Still, to be sitting one spot behind major winner Shane Lowry at 49th, ahead of Major winners Adam Scott and Stewart Cink, he's pleased.

"It's definitely a special moment," Power said." It's a huge milestone, but the plan is for this to be only a passing point for now. The top 50 in the world is one of those benchmark things and 49th seems so much better than 52nd. It's great to be a part of it, but obviously, I'd like to be a little bit higher up and get away from the oul' buffer zone a little bit."

Quite apart from the cheque for $442,500 that took his career earnings to $5.34m, Power moved up to 14th in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he's already guaranteed a spot in the top 125 who make August's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"It would have been impossible to imagine myself on this path a few years ago because my biggest obstacle was my lack of opportunities to play," he said, recalling how he feared for his future when he had only a tenuous card 12 months ago and the contracted Covid-19 and missed two precious starts.

He knew he had to Monday qualify for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow or face weeks of inactivity. A trip to Q-School suddenly loomed, but he shot a do-or-die, eight-under 62 to make it to Charlotte with ease.

He finished tied 54th but got the confidence he needed to go on a hot run of form that's still going — one win, five top-10s and another seven top-25s in his last 16 starts, not to mention total earnings of $2.72m (€2.38m).

"There are opportunities that just come at the right times. I remember telling [caddie] Simon [Keelan] that's the most nervous I'd been on the golf course for a long time because I knew what it meant. I knew I needed to qualify, so it was one of those that really hit home. It gave me a lot of confidence going forward.

"I ended up winning the qualifier by two or three shots, but it was very nerve-racking. That was a huge one to get me going."

Now, Power has such a strong schedule, he hopes to move further up the top 50 by playing La Quinta this week, then skipping the Farmer's Insurance Open at Torrey Pines before coming back for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and The Genesis Invitational at storied Riviera.

He'll spend the week of the Honda Classic in Waterford, then jet back to make 100% sure he's in the Masters in a series of mega-events — the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players at Sawgrass, and the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, when he will be reunited with old friends Lowry and McIlroy.

Lowry was one of the first to congratulate him on his success in Hawaii, but Power did not pull his leg and joke that he was now stalking 48th ranked Offaly man in the world rankings.

"I have a lot more to do in golf before I can even begin to start slagging Shane," Power joked.

"Shane sent me a couple of text messages last night and I was wishing him all the best for the Middle East. I probably won't see Shane until The Players in Jacksonville. But he was saying well done. It's great to hear from Shane."

McIlroy is another former Irish teammate and Power admits he might not be where he is today had he not spent four years at East Tennessee State University after the inspirational Co Down star decided not to take up that scholarship.

"Rory was the standard-setter in amateur golf in Ireland," he said. "It was always cool to watch. When you played with Rory, you knew that's where your game had to be or at least, you had to get as close to that as you could if you wanted to make it.

"Then the scholarship situation worked out very well in my favour. Who knows what would have happened if that opportunity didn't come along?

"Again, I was lucky I had a guy like Rhys Davies on the team and just being around him in college was unbelievable. Watching a world-class putter on a daily basis was eye-opening. And again, you could say to yourself, this is the standard, this is what you need to strive for and I was very lucky with that.

"And then I have the guys I had on the college team like Cian McNamara and Gareth Shaw from Ireland, there were huge influences on me, so it's funny how all these things have a knock-on effect, even the decisions someone else can make.

"I am still very close with Cian when we talk regularly, and I even hear from Gareth now and again and it's always nice."

As for the huge riches involved in the game, Power sees the competition as the real juice.

"It's obviously a huge perk on the side, but it's all the other stuff that goes with it that really is the most exciting stuff," he said. "The best part is playing some of your best golf in pressure situations. That's the thing.

"Geez, the money is obviously fantastic. I mean, the purses on the PGA Tour are so big on a weekly basis it's just kind of mind-blowing. But when I'm playing, I'm certainly not thinking about that stuff, and even afterwards, it's the world ranking points on the FedEx Cup points that's the stuff that gets you the most excited.”