Seamus Power an inspiration to rising Irish star John Murphy

Seamus Power continues his assault on the world’s top 50 in this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, but he’s not the only Munster man looking to make his mark on the world stage.

As the West Waterford star chases that dream place in the Masters at Augusta National in April, fellow Munster men John Murphy, Robin Dawson, and Kevin Phelan are looking to make their names too.

Murphy, who burst onto the scene by making the final group in last season’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, will be joining Power on the PGA Tour next month when he tees it up on a sponsor’s invitation in the $8.7m (€7.6m) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“A few contacts I had in the States recommended I request an invite, so I wrote to the tournament and got the news last week,” said Murphy (23), who will also play the AT&T Byron Nelson near Dallas in May as a reward for winning the 2020 Byron Nelson Award at the University of Louisville.

“It’s going to be strange starting my season with a PGA Tour event and then going straight from there to South Africa for the Challenge Tour, but I am very lucky I have that opportunity.

“With the Byron Nelson invite as well, I’ll have two PGA tour starts before the summer even comes around, so hopefully, I can put a marker down.”

Murphy is following in the footsteps of Power, who graduated from East Tennessee State University and is now ranked 63rd in the world.

“I’m really looking forward to the fact that Seamus is going to be there,” said Murphy, who can’t wait to head for California with his caddie Shane O’Connell to check out the courses — Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula, and Spyglass Hill — before concentrating on the Challenge Tour.

“It’s going to be pretty cool because my parents have been following his progress pretty religiously since he got to the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I’d say they’re nearly more excited than I am to see me tee up in the same event as him. To be able to follow in Seamus’ footsteps, well, that’s the dream, isn’t it?”

Power, who tied for 15th in the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week, is chasing his second PGA Tour win at par-70 Waialae Country Club where new world No. 10 Cameron Smith is the highest-ranked player in the field ahead of Harris English, Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer.

But he’s also fully aware of up-and-coming stars like Murphy and he’s thrilled to hear he’s now got two PGA Tour invitations in the bag.

“It was brilliant to see him in the Alfred Dunhill Links last year,” Power said. “Making the final group that early in a career is serious going and unreal experience.”

Power finished on 20-under par at the wide-open Plantation Course last week, a whopping 14 shots behind record-breaking winner Smith and hopes a similar score can come close to winning this week.

“It is quite different,” he said of this week’s test in Honolulu. “It’s a smaller property with smaller fairways, thicker rough, and more doglegs, so scoring won’t be as low, starting with it being a par 70, I suppose.

“In the past, the winning score is normally around 20 under, but it can be wind dependent. The course will play a little different this year too, with it being softer. That was also a major factor last week as the rains leading up to these weeks have been substantial.

“I have always liked the course without too much success here, but I haven’t felt as good about my game at this point of the year in the past, so hopefully I can make it count.

“What pleased me most last week was I felt I was able to continue my good play after a break. I really was in good control last week, especially after the first round, and felt I was very close to an excellent week with a couple of breaks.”

Power can take his career earnings beyond $5m with a top-20 finish as Dawson and Phelan compete for a $1m prize fund in the Singapore International at Tanah Merah Country Club.

Dawson is playing on a sponsor’s invitation while Phelan plays thanks to the status he achieved at the 2019 Asian Tour.