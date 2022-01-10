Séamus Power edges closer to Masters invite

Séamus Power has rocketed up to a career-high 63rd in the world rankings, following his finish at the PGA Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday night.

The West Waterford man, who also jumps to 25th on the FedEx standings, finished in a share of 15th in the season opener.

Power produced a six-under 67 in his final round that had six birdies as he signed off on 20-under for the tournament.

He picked up a cheque for $132,500 (€116,681) but of more importance is that jump in the world rankings given that the top 50 in the world on March 28 will receive invitations for the Masters.

Power continues his quest for a precious invite in this week's Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu

Cameron Smith shot down world No 1 Jon Rahm in a thrilling final-round duel at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii to win the opening US PGA Tour event of the year in record fashion.

The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, near near Jeddah, where the Saudi International will take place next month European players granted permission to compete in Saudi International Read more Smith closed out his week with an eight-under-par 65 to finish at a PGA Tour record 34 under and one stroke clear of playing partner Rahm and secure a wire-to-wire victory in Maui after both started the final day sharing the lead.

Ernie Els won at 31 under in 2003, and that was the PGA Tour record for shots under par.

While Smith became the fourth Australian to win the tournament, his compatriot Matt Jones charged home with two eagles on the back nine in a sparkling 61 to grab third spot at 32 under par as he also took advantage of the favourable scoring conditions on the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort.