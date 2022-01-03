15 new year's resolutions for golfing fanatics

Master a shot

Even the best golfers will consider one part of their game weaker than the rest. How about the 70-yard bunker shot? Make it your mission to turn your weakness into a strength. Putting, driving, drawing the ball at will, mastering a touch of backspin… wouldn’t it be nice to walk up to your ball and know that it’s a shot you can play well?

That could mean researching the shot on the internet, reading an instruction book, practising on the course, or getting a lesson/advice. Stretch your boundaries and expand your game. It will make you a more versatile player.

Let that be a lesson

Following on from above, most golfers want to reduce their handicap. Making that ambition a reality requires some hard work and dedication. Is it time for a whole new swing set-up or are you chasing an extra 20 yards on your drive?

If you want to go the route of lessons then make sure you know what you want to achieve. A lesson is a very personal thing and you have a professional helping you who can assess your swing and your requirements in minute detail. That’s not something you’ll get from a book, magazine, or video. If you’ve been struggling with an area of your game then a lesson could be the key. The personal touch means you can focus on very specific issues. Your professional might also discover that your ‘issue’ is not what you thought at all.

And once you’ve been given the keys to the kingdom be sure to practise consistently and keep a record of your progress — it’s a guaranteed way to track your improvements. (It also reinforces your self belief.)

Fill your bucket

Bucket-list golf destinations are 10 a penny but Ireland is fortunate to have dozens of them so why not do what so many others can’t: Play one of the best courses in the world.

There are ways to play our best courses for less than the rack rates which deter many golfers. Courses have open days and twilight rates, they may participate on the Irish Golfer Events schedule, or they might combine with other clubs to form one of Ireland’s Challenges (see below). They will have out-of-season rates, too: Royal County Down, for example, can be played for £90 until the end of February; at Waterville, you can play up to the end of March for €75. And don’t forget, being a Golf Ireland member entitles you to generous discounts at the majority of our courses.

More in the bucket

It doesn’t have to be a big-name club that you visit for the first time — it could be any of our 420 courses — but aim to play somewhere you’ve never been before. Take some friends, make it an adventure, and if you like it, spread the word.

Eyes on the pros

This year is going to have the biggest spread of professional events we have ever seen in Ireland. The ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management is returning to Galgorm Castle (August 11-14), the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open returns to Mount Juliet (June 30-July 3, tickets €25-€45), the JP McManus Pro-Am returns to Adare once more, and the first Women’s Irish Open in 10 years will be played September 22-25 (venue TBC).

You are spoiled for choice. Go check one out, bring a youngster, and perhaps you’ll inspire a star of the future.

Failing that, there are many top-class amateur events showing off Ireland’s best.

Team player

Do you like competitive golf? If so, target the interclub teams at your home club that you could play for. Find out who the team managers are, ask them how selection works, and show them that you deserve to be considered — in thought and word and deed. It’s a lot of fun, and pressure too, so see if you rise to the challenge when that four foot putt is the difference between victory and defeat.

Rise to the challenge

Take part in one of Ireland’s dozen or so ‘challenges’. You’ll play three or four rounds of golf over the same number of courses and there’s a challenge almost everywhere you look. You could find yourself playing at Royal County Down, Ballyliffin, Rosapenna, Carne, Lough Erne, Carlow, Tramore… and dozens more. It’s a brilliant set-up and exceptional value that offers you a chance to play in a rich golfing environment for a few days — with friends and family.

The Dunmore East Classic (dunmoreeastgolfclassic.com) has been running for 30 years and in 2022 (April 24-28) teams of four will play Waterford Castle, Faithlegg, and Tramore. Prices start at €425pps, including three rounds of golf, four nights’ accommodation, and vouchers for three evening meals in Dunmore East.

A personal favourite is the Atlantic Coast Challenge which sees teams of three playing Carne, Co. Sligo, and Enniscrone, in early July. The price of entry (€175) is cheaper than many big links charge for a single green fee. Others include the West Coast Challenge (€160 to play Bundoran, Donegal, Enniscrone, and Strandhill), the Causeway Coast Tournament (Golf Ireland members pay £190 to play Ballyliffin (Old Course), Castlerock, Royal Portrush (Valley Course), and Ballycastle). The County Carlow Golf Classic runs in September and sees teams of four play Bunclody, Carlow and Mount Wolseley, for a fee of €175 per person, which includes three meals and a gala dinner.

And they all offer significant prizes.

Keeping it Irish

Golf holidays abroad are all the rage. That’s hardly surprising with the likes of Portugal so close — and so sunny, but Ireland has so much to offer and we have many exceptional golf resorts. Indeed, Golf World released their Top 100 Golf Resorts in the World in late 2021: Eight of them are Irish. And in July, the 2021 Irish Hotel Awards were announced, with Castlemartyr winning best five-star hotel and Waterford Castle named golf hotel of the year.

So take a golf break in Ireland, you won’t be disappointed. Go with friends or take your non-playing partner who (probably) won’t object to you slipping away for 18 holes one afternoon as they’ll have plenty of other things to experience.

Rule of thumb

Learn a rule. In fact, learn a different rule every week or month. Get your hands on a rules book — many golf clubs supply them for free — and start learning the core ones.

Most of us know a few essential rules but what about a wormcast in front of your ball on the green? What about the three options you have if you decide your ball’s unplayable?

What happens with a double-hit? If you play competitively — even if it’s just the weekly club competition — you can be penalised for mistakes… and embarrassed by a playing partner who does know the rules and points out the penalty you have to incur for a mistake. Now imagine you lose that competition by a stroke or a point.

In the Club

Lofts and shafts and grips and grooves… if the clubs in your bag are like old friends that you’ve been playing with for years be kind and take them for a health check. You might be surprised what a difference it makes.

Get fitted

There are plenty of places where you can get fitted these days, whether it’s for an entire set of new clubs, your driver, or even your putter.

Clear-out

Most of us have amassed a variety of golf clubs over the years, some still languishing in a cupboard somewhere. Do a clear-out and donate those irons, putters, and woods to your home club. A junior could well benefit from your kindness and those clubs can have a new lease of live rather than gathering dust. Besides, you’ll be creating space for the next tranche of surplus clubs.

Best foot forward

Injuries can be the bane of a golfer’s life. Even small things can reduce the number of rounds we play and reduce our enjoyment when we do hit the fairways. We also have a habit of not doing anything about it.

Make this the year to get fitter and healthier… and do yourself justice on the golf course. Maybe you need physio, a pilates course, or to spend some time in the pool. Do the hard work now and it will pay off in the long term.

Be an inspiration

Make it a resolution to inspire someone to take up the game. Your partner, your cousin, niece, godson, neighbour, postman. With everything that’s gone on in the past two years, there’s never been a better opportunity to lure someone new into the sport… and give them access to a game they can play for a lifetime.

A final family favourite

There is nothing quite like playing a round with someone from your family. Perhaps you already play with them often — in which case treat him/her/them to a course they haven’t played before — or perhaps it’s something you keep meaning to do but just haven’t get around to, which is something so many of us are guilty of.