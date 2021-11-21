Tiger Woods shares first video on the driving range since horror crash

Woods had to be removed by paramedics from a serious car accident on February 23 but Sunday he was posting a video to his social media accounts of him hitting a full golf shot on the range
Woods suffered open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the right tibia and fibula bones in the single-car crash near Los Angeles in February

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 17:09

It was only a couple of seconds in length but it brought some November cheer to golf fans – Tiger Woods back on the range, making progress from the horror car crash that many believed would end his illustrious career.

Woods had to be removed by paramedics from a serious car accident on February 23 but Sunday he was posting a video to his social media accounts of him hitting a full golf shot on the range at Medalist Golf Club, near Woods' Hobe Sound, Florida, home.

"Making progress," the caption said.

Woods suffered open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the right tibia and fibula bones in the single-car crash near Los Angeles following a non-playing appearance at the Genesis Invitational nine months ago, had been seen putting weight on his surgically-repaired leg in the last few months, but this is the first video of Woods practicing.

There were several divot lines near Woods, too, indicating that the wedge shot wasn't the only one he hit, and he was wearing a black compression sleeve over his right leg.

Woods, though, offered no clue whether he will attend his Hero World Challenge on December 2-5 in the Bahamas.

The last competitive event Woods has played is the PNC Father/Son Challenge last December. His last PGA Tour start was the November Masters a little more than a year ago.

“I don’t know. I know that he’s going to try," Justin Thomas said recently on the prospect of Woods returning to the Tour. "I don’t see him ever playing if he can’t play well. He doesn’t strike me as a guy that’s going to play at home shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he’s like, 'All right, I’m gonna go give Augusta a try this year.’ That’s just not gonna be him.”

