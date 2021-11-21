Tiger Woods shares first video on the driving range since horror crash

It was only a couple of seconds in length but it brought some November cheer to golf fans – Tiger Woods back on the range, making progress from the horror car crash that many believed would end his illustrious career.

Woods had to be removed by paramedics from a serious car accident on February 23 but Sunday he was posting a video to his social media accounts of him hitting a full golf shot on the range at Medalist Golf Club, near Woods' Hobe Sound, Florida, home.